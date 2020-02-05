Local football trio on the way to VU | National sport

It turned out that Luke Patterson and Mason Maple’s hearts beat faster in their football careers.

Valparaiso High’s two products have recently spoken verbally at the University of Valparaiso and will officially sign their papers with the Crusaders when the late national signing period takes place on Wednesday.

Patterson and Maple are expected to be part of the reconstruction of a large roster under coach Landon Fox in the second year and his reconstruction efforts with the Crusaders. Fox is not permitted to speak publicly about recruits who do not have a scholarship until they have submitted documentation and a deposit. Valparaiso announced 13 recruits in mid-December.

“I felt comfortable and very good with my decision,” said Maple. “In conversation with the coaches, they seem like people with a lot of common sense, and they fit the way I think.”

Maple isn’t sure where Fox and the VU coaching team will need him next season, but he’s ready to continue being an all-rounder on the soccer field. Maple served as Valparaiso’s most important punter with an average range of 40 meters over 22 points. Maple also played in secondary school where he had 47 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions. Maple ended his season with seven duels in the IHSAA Class 5A against New Palestine.

“He’s one of the most versatile guys we’ve had in our program,” said Valparaiso’s high coach Bill Marshall. “I am very pleased that both Mason and Luke are participating in the VU program. That’s exactly what you want to see as an alumni. A great place for children with a high level of character and skill.”

Marshall played at VU from 2002 to 2005 and lent both Maple and Patterson an ear during the hiring process without exerting too much pressure. Patterson was happy to have a voice of experience to help before the team captain made his own decision in 2019. Patterson led the Vikings with 42 catches for 685 yards and six touchdowns. Patterson had six catches for a seasonal high of 130 yards in the state title game.

“It has been a great honor to be captain and I hope that I can continue to be the leader at the next level,” said Patterson. “I am very happy to be able to play Division I football.”

Patterson and Maple are accompanied by a former competitor to the Duneland Athletic Conference when Merrillville defenseman Nick Price announced on Twitter last week that he was also committed to the Crusaders. In early January, Price received his first offer for Division I from Valparaiso, and he received additional offers from Robert Morris and Aurora. Price ended his “long but fun recruitment process” on January 28 when he verbally confessed to the Crusaders.

“(High School Football) was fun while it lasted, but we all see it as a whole different level,” said Maple. “It will be two separate worlds.”

