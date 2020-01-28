LOCAL: Former Missouri OC Dooley takes on job at Giants | National sport

Former Missouri football offensive coordinator Derek Dooley was hired by the New York Giants after several reports. Dooley will be an offensive assistant, although his exact role has not been specified.

Dooley changed his Twitter biography to “New York Football Giants”, suggesting that he had accepted a job with the NFL team.

When Missouri’s new head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz, said he would trigger offense games, it was believed that Dooley would not be with the Tigers. Drinkwitz retained only three coaches from Barry Odom’s 2019 employees.

Dooley was hired by Missouri as an offensive coordinator in 2018, replacing Josh Heupel, who is now head coach in Central Florida.

Dooley is reunited with the new Giants offensive coordinator, Jason Garrett, in New York. Dooley was Garrett’s Wide Receivers Coach from 2013 to 2017, when he was the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys.