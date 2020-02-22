[Local GOP chairman sees Shelby County as purple over and above presidential election calendar year]

By
Nellie McDonald
-
[local-gop-chairman-sees-shelby-county-as-purple-over-and-above-presidential-election-calendar-year]



By
Bill Dries


Up to date: February 22, 2020 4: 05 AM CT |
Released: February 22, 2020 4: 05 AM CT

Shelby County Republican Occasion
Chris Tutor
2020 Election
Day-to-day Memphian Politics podcast

Bill Dries

Bill Dries

Bill Dries handles city authorities and politics. He is a indigenous Memphian and has been a reporter for much more than 40 many years.

Segment Emails

Signal up to get the hottest article content from the Metro segment.

  1. one.

    Calkins: Only loss of life could preserve her from Memphis basketball




  2. 2.

    Distressed, criminal offense-prone motels get new lifestyle as very affordable housing




  3. three.

    New hotel to increase on vacant Downtown corner




  4. four.

    Calkins: James Wiseman is not the villain — but he’s not telling the real truth




  5. five.

    Metropolis Silo coming to Germantown