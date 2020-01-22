Local inspiration Mike Hilton makes headlines in Trenton this Saturday night

RINGSIDE 22/01/2020

This Saturday night at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey, Silver Bow’s ChampBox 1 is headlined by Mike Hilton, an undefeated and Trenton-owned player.

Hilton (9-0, 7 KOs) competes in a six-round battle.

Hilton became an inspiring story when he grew up in the rough streets of Trenton. He was committed to gang life not only to change his life but also to act as a mentor for the people of the Trenton region.

“My training camp went very well. I had a good and hard sparring, ”said the 33-year-old Hilton.

The fight, along with the start of the series in Trenton, could not only be a starting point for Hilton’s career in the ring, but could also serve as motivation for young people in the region.

“It is very important and a big thing for me. I can show children who have made mistakes in life that they can do something good and have a positive intention to continue to follow their dreams. After everything I have been through , I am thrilled to be here because I have friends who are not here. “

Hilton survived these streets and became the National Golden Gloves Champion in 2015, becoming the first Garden State resident to win the National Elite tournament. This tournament, which took place in 2013, was the first of its kind in which the fighters wore no headgear.

Hilton will celebrate its first launch in 21 months. He is convinced that the start of this series in his hometown will advance his career towards the competition.

“I try to fight as often as possible. Hopefully at least four fights this year because of this series. One thing is certain, I will not be inactive. I definitely see this series getting bigger and bigger with every event. And I think Trenton needs someone they can leave behind. I am that person. I am that person. With all the things I’ve been through, I feel that I can be a role model for children in the region and show that I’ve changed my life and that if I can, they can too. I’m still not where I want to be, but I’m better than where I was. “

“I feel like you can do whatever you want with the right people around you.”

In six-round bouts, the middleweight will compete from Ian Green (12-2, 9 KOs) from Paterson, NJ. Light heavyweight Frederick Julan (11-0, 9 KOs) from Brooklyn; Welterweight Shinard Bunch (6-1, 5 KOs) from Trenton and light heavyweight Chris Thomas (14-1-1, 9 KOs) from Beachwood, NJ.

In four round fights – heavyweight Jaywon Woods (11-1-1, 5 KOs) from Danville, VA; Middleweight Laquan Evans (2-1, 1 KO) from Philadelphia; Cruiserweight Mike Moore (1-1) from Bristol, PA

All opponents will be announced on Wednesday.

Locals Zaire Gross, Kevin Alexander and Jabbar Abercrombie mark the amateur part of the map.

Tickets for this special boxing night are $ 25, $ 39, $ 59, $ 79 and the first two rows are $ 99.