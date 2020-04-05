Local newspaper faces unique coronavirus crisis

Just as Americans need it most, the American newspaper industry is facing an unprecedented new challenge.

As the coronavirus spreads throughout the United States, readers desperate for information rely more on local media than ever before. They want to know the economic impact of the area where the test center is located. According to the paper, online traffic and subscriptions are increasing. The latter is increasing even when lowering the paywall for pandemic-related articles.

However, newspapers and other publications are under pressure as advertising craters. They are reducing work, reducing staff time and salaries, removing print editions, and in some cases shutting down completely.

Cycling and web traffic are increasing at the daily Sun Chronicle in Attleboro, Mass. That’s “all we do”, said Craig Borges, editor-in-chief and general manager. However, as many local restaurants, gyms, universities, and other businesses were closed, the paper fired several sales and post office employees and political reporters. About 12 employees remain in the newsroom.

“Hopefully, we can solve this and get it done,” said Borges.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina at the University of North Carolina, Penelope Banassy, ​​who are studying the news industry, said that the next recession-economists are already approaching us-could be an extinct event for newspapers. I’ve been worried for a long time.

In the last 15 years, more than 2,100 cities and towns have lost paper, most of them weekly, and newsroom employment has fallen by half since 2004. Many publications struggled when the Great Recession of 2007-2009 brought consumers to the Internet for news. And the rise of giants like Google and Facebook dominating the digital advertising market.

Recently, major national newspapers such as The New York Times, Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal have diversified their revenues by adding millions of digital subscribers. However, many others rely heavily on advertising.

Twenty global news publishers recently surveyed by the International News Media Association expect median advertising revenue to decline by 23% in 2020. In the United States, newspaper advertising revenues in the past few weeks have dropped 20% to 30% compared to a year ago. Ken Harding of FTI Consulting wrote in a separate INMA report.

On Monday, Gannett, the largest newspaper chain in the United States, announced a 15-day fee and salary cut to many employees. On Tuesday, another major chain, Lee Enterprises, also announced salary cuts and tax cuts. The Tampa Bay Times, owned by the non-profit Poynter Institute, has shortened its print edition by five days and has released a notice for staff outside the newsroom.

Further down the food chain, many smaller publishers, especially local weekly magazines focusing on food, arts and entertainment, are making even more difficult decisions.

In Nevada, Battle Born Media has reduced or discontinued the publication of six local weekly newspapers. The weekly Reno News & Review has suspended operations and fired all staff. C & G Newspapers publishes 19 weekly newspapers near Detroit and has suspended publications. The alternative paper, Pittsburgh Current, is now online only.

An U.S. report providing grants to journalists in local newsrooms and APs reports that some local media partners have deteriorated in finance so they cannot pay half of these reporters’ salaries. I say

In the suburbs of St. Louis last week, businesses were calling and canceling ads as quickly as editor Don Colligan and his staff were writing articles to fill the remaining space. The local hospital wanted to put a full-page ad in his three-weekly community-run weekly to provide tips for fighting the virus, but wanted it for free. Gentle Corrigan agreed.

He announced this week that the Webster Kirkwood Times, South County Times, and West End World will be unlisted. “I don’t think people are aware of the cost of running a newspaper,” he said. Some readers have lately proposed a GoFundMe page or a paywall for a Web site.

A $ 2.2 trillion rescue law signed Friday by President Donald Trump can provide loans or grants to smaller local publishers that maintain their salaries. Industry executives are also discussing future government rescue requests to keep the press independent.

One proposal under discussion recommends creating a federal fund to pay for government newspaper ads that provide health advice. Another possibility might be to provide tax credits to people on the subscription.

Named after an Allenginsburg poem, the Shepherd Express newspaper has told residents of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, for 38 years, about up-and-coming musicians, popular restaurants, winding politicians, and where to get hemp-related products. Last week, it paused publishing and fired staff.

Editor, publisher and owner Louis Fortis continues to operate the website and promises to someday resume printing. Still, he feels the same uncertainty as millions of other Americans. “I’m very disappointed,” he said. “On the other hand, we have to look at the whole picture. People are dying.”

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

-Millions will be unable to pay their bills this month. What financial experts advise

— “Never be fast enough”: 5 questions for ventilator manufacturers

— Everything you need to know about furlough — and what they mean to workers

—SBA Small Business Loans: 8 Things You Need to Know About the Paycheck Protection Program

-The stock market was the worst quarter since 1987-and the worst first quarter ever

-How to find a job during a coronavirus pandemic

—PODCAST: Two Healthcare CEOs on Coronavirus Testing and Why Vaccines Are the Ammunition Needed to Fight COVID-19

-Video: World leaders and health professionals on how to stop the spread of COVID-19

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news about the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Available for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] Local News