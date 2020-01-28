Local pastor says burglar twice targeted church vans

Published: Jan 27, 2020 / 8:33 PM PST / Updated: Jan 27, 2020 / 8:33 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Bakersfield police are looking for the person who allegedly continues to break into a local church van.

According to police, the Rising Star Baptist Church on Wilson Road made a police report afterwards, they say. their church van continued to break.

Church pastor Kevin Edwards says someone broke into the van on January 21, broke the glass of the van and stole the batteries.

Then, two days later, Edwards says that the same person came back and started again.

Edwards says he has surveillance footage that has captured the suspect’s face and wants to catch it.

“We use our vans to pick up people in need, we have vans to get people to church and we use our trucks for various things and for us having to take money out of the budget ‘Church to buy batteries, broken windows and theft of tape recorders again could be very expensive,’ he said.

Edwards says the church accepts donations to help with costs.

If you would like to donate, you can go to the Rising Star Baptist Church at 3421 Wilson Road.

If you have information about the matter, please call the Bakersfield police at 327-7111.