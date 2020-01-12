Local professor talks about the effects of forest fires in Australia

Loading...

MILLERSVILLE, PA. – The Australian prime minister warned that the forest fires will have a significant impact on the country and its residents, with some locals disappointed with evacuations.

An estimated half a billion animals have died so far, and the intact country is still affected by a three-year drought. Air quality has been a problem across Australia, including in cities where there are no fires.

Back here in the United States. We have seen similar disasters in other parts of the country as in California. Duane Hagelgans, assistant professor at Millersville University, Center for Disaster Research and Education, said that major disasters will become the center of emergency management courses so that experts can be better prepared in the future.

“Well, it’s very important for a lot of reasons,” said Hagelgans. “I think there are now almost 3 dozen people who have lost their lives. Every time someone loses their lives in a fire, this is a serious problem. Because we can prevent the loss of life in the fire. So we have to investigate what’s happening. ” Make it there and again like the United States and see if there is anything we need to do better. Everything we can do, we can help them. “

Hagelgans said once the fires are out. Firefighters from the United States and around the world will help with the recovery efforts.

