Local residents are excited about the first raffle in Mississippi

WOODVILLE – Woodrow Monroe proudly displays his empty Mississippi lottery tickets that he wants to play in the very first state raffle.

“I’ve been waiting for a long time. Why is that? Because I don’t have to go to Louisiana to play the powerball and mega game. I can play right here,” said Monroe.

The Shell gas station and grocery store in Woodville and Jr. Foodmart are the only places in town where people can play

Powerball and megamillions.

“Sales are going well today. A lot of people are coming out. They started selling lottery tickets at 5 am this morning,” said Dorris Fields, an employee at Jr. Foodmart.

The money generated by the lottery will help finance infrastructure projects in Mississippi and education.

“Frankly, we weren’t worried about it,” said Curtis Minor, manager of Fred’s Truckstop.

In the past, the supermarket and gas station on the state border in West Feliciana was the next place where people could buy lottery tickets in Woodville. Minor says the lottery now played in Mississippi shouldn’t have a major impact on his business near St. Francisville.

“What we do here is more of an experience. It’s not about the lottery. It’s about going somewhere where you can get good prices, excellent service, and great food,” said Minor.

A few years ago, Truck Stop sold a $ 1 million ticket. The man who bought the ticket was from Woodville, Mississippi.