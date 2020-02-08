Local restaurants offering special offers, gifts and more for Valentine’s Day

With Valentine’s Day in a week, many restaurants started celebrating with special offers.

Here is a list of some of the local restaurants that have offers, sell specials, give gifts and more this month in recognition of Valentine’s Day.

Dos Tacos

The Mexican restaurant, located at 3621 California Ave, offers carne asada fries in a heart-shaped container to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

Eureka!

From now until February 16, customers can enjoy the Love Potion Valentine-inspired cocktail as well as participate in the Love Potion Cocktail Class, where they can practice their bartending skills and create the specialty cocktail.

On President’s Day, Eureka! also offers a brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and make their special bloody $ 5 mimosa / mary go all day.

The restaurant is located at 10520 W Stockdale Hwy.

Janitzio Restaurant

The Delano restaurant sells and delivers tacos wrapped in a heart shape. A Valentine’s Taco Box comes with five tacos and a 12-ounce soda while the Valentine’s Taco Tray costs $ 22 and includes 12 tacos and two sodas.

The restaurant currently only takes pre-orders for boxes and trays until February 13. Delivery to Delano costs an additional $ 3 per delivery.

Janitzio is located at 1643 Cecil Ave. in Delano.

Logan’s Roadhouse

Highway Relay visitors between February 10 and 16 will have the chance to win a $ 10,000 Rock ‘n’ Romance getaway, including two four-day VIP tickets to the CMA music festival in Nashville, a ticket to return plane for two, hotel accommodation, ground transportation, $ 1,500 spending card and Logan gift card.

The restaurant is located at 3310 California Ave.

Rusty Pizza

The local pizzeria will once again offer heart-shaped Valentine’s Day pizzas at its Bakersfield branches. Other local and national pizza chains will also offer heart-shaped pizzas.

probe

Friday and Saturday, Sonder will have live music by Kyle Phelan, culinary specialties and Valentine-themed cocktails. The restaurant is located at 9500 Brimhall Rd # 100.

The brand

The downtown restaurant, located at 1623 19th Street, offers specials from February 12 to 16. On Wednesday, The Mark will offer half the wine by the bottle on its Wine Wednesday list. An entry purchase is required.

On Thursday, customers can get two entrees, a whole lobster, a 16-ounce ribeye, two side dishes and a chocolate dessert for $ 159. The agreement will also be available on Valentine’s Day. On Saturday, customers can get half of the desserts and wine.