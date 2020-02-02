LOCAL ROUNDUP: Athletics in Missouri Opens Two Day Meeting in Arkansas | National sport

Missouri athletics took part in several competitions on the first day of the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Jordan McClendon was the top finisher of the Tigers on Friday and came second in the women’s litter with a mark of 20.60 meters. Sydney Oberdiek finished seventh with a personal record of 18.75 meters.

The relay of the Tigers’ Women’s Distance Medley finished sixth with a time of 11: 35.88. Nylo Clarke finished 16th in the men’s 200m run and finished in 21.46 seconds.

The Fayetteville competition continues on Saturday.

Rock Bridge and Battle Wrestle in St. Charles

The wrestling teams of the boys and girls from Rock Bridge and Battle were on Friday at the Thrasher Invitational in St. Charles.

In Friday’s action, Rock Bridge’s boys were led by Will Bower, who reached Saturday’s semi-final in the £ 195 division. Carter McCallister also advanced to the semi-finals in the £ 120 range.

Jackson Shea was the Battle Boys’ best competitor on Friday, losing in the £ 120 quarter-finals. The results of the day for girls were not immediately available.

The competition will continue on Saturday.