Missouri’s Redshirt senior, Thomas George, set a school record on Day 2 of the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas on Saturday.

George ended the men’s 3,000 meter run with a time of 8:00:21 and barely surpassed teammate Kieran Wood’s previous record. George finished second in the event.

The tigers ended the day with 10 top 10 finishes.

Other notable accomplishments were Junior Jayson Ashford, who set a personal best in the 400-meter run and took second place. Sophomore Martin Prodanov finished fourth in the mile with a time of 4: 04.02 and Ginger Murnieks finished fifth among the 3,000 women.

The elderly Emily Stauffer set a new personal best of 15.66 meters in the shotput, which was enough for a third place. ,

The Tigers move on to the Mizzou Open, with field events from 10:45 a.m. and track events from 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the Hearnes Center Fieldhouse.

Rock Bridge Girls defeated Francis Howell Central

Rock Bridge won its second game in a row on Saturday with a 64:45 win over Francis Howell Central.

The Bruins will play Cor Jesu in the Webster Winter Challenge at Webster Groves High School next Tuesday.

Battle Girls Basketball loses to Capital City in Hermann Invitational

Battle dropped the game for seventh place in the Hermann Invitational on Saturday, September 46th and 29th for the Capital City Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers led the Spartans the entire game, starting with a 13: 4 lead after the first quarter.

The Spartans almost came back in the second quarter and were halfway between 19 and 18.

Capital City pulled out in the second half with a 32-25 result at the end of the third quarter. The Spartans were never able to recover and only scored four points in the fourth quarter while doing without 14.

The Spartans next play at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Smith Cotton at home.Hickman boys’ basketball battles at the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic in Missouri

Hickman Boys Basketball fell 77:44 against Blue Valley Northwest in the Hall of Fame Basketball Classic in Missouri on Saturday.

The Huskies competed as a runner-up team in Kansas 6A basketball.

The Kewpies return home at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday against Marshall. While the two teams have similar records, Hickman leads the owls in both points that are scored and points are allowed.