Missouri men’s golfing finished its initial tournament of the spring period Sunday, inserting 11th out of 15 groups at the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Class in Gainesville, Florida.

The Tigers posted scores of 292, 293 and 282 on their way to capturing 27-more than 867 for the match.

Previous Rock Bridge standout, redshirt freshman Ross Steelman, shot one-around and was the only Tiger to end in the tournament’s prime 10, tying for 10th.

The second best finishing Tiger was senior Rory Franssen, who shot 2-in excess of to assert a tie for 16th location.

Missouri junior Jack Parker finished 44th, sophomore Tommy Boone tied for 64th and freshman Yu-Ta Tsai completed 83rd.

The Tigers future compete March 7-eight at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona.