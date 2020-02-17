[local-roundup:-mu-men’s-golfing-finishes-11th-at-first-match]

Missouri men’s golfing finished its initially event of the spring period Sunday, positioning 11th out of 15 groups at the Gators Invitational at Mark Bostick Golf Course in Gainesville, Florida.

The Tigers posted scores of 292, 293 and 282 on their way to capturing 27-around 867 for the event.

Previous Rock Bridge standout, redshirt freshman Ross Steelman, shot 1-over and was the only Tiger to complete in the tournament’s top 10, tying for 10th.

The next optimum finishing Tiger was senior Rory Franssen, who shot two-above to assert a tie for 16th area.

Missouri junior Jack Parker finished 44th, sophomore Tommy Boone tied for 64th and freshman Yu-Ta Tsai finished 83rd.

The Tigers up coming contend March seven-eight at the Desert Mountain Intercollegiate in Scottsdale, Arizona.