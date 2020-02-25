local-roundup:-mu-women’s-golf-finishes-tenth-at-initially-event

Missouri women’s golfing completed its 1st event of the spring season Monday, ending tied for 10th out of 16 groups at the Westbrook Invitational at Westbrook Village Golf Club Vista Study course in Peoria, Arizona.

The Tigers posted scores of 285, 290 and 289 on their way to capturing even-par 864 for the tournament. The three-spherical whole of 864 is a year-greatest 54-hole rating for Missouri.

Freshman standout Bri Bolden shot seven-less than-par and was the only Tiger to end in the tournament’s top rated-10, tying for ninth. This is Bolden’s very first vocation best-10 finish as a Tiger.

“It was a good event and I hope to hold participating in sturdy for the crew likely ahead,” Bolden said in a information launch.

The second-highest ending Tiger was junior Noelle Beijer, who shot even-par to complete in a tie for 32nd.

Missouri freshman Sophia Yoemans finished tied for 37th, senior Cherise Otter tied for 63rd and sophomore Kegan Dunn tied for 76th.

“We had a tough commence on our first several holes this morning, but I liked how we settled down and created a several birdies to get back again in the blend,” Missouri coach Stephanie Priesmeyer mentioned in a information release. “Bri’s end today and then Sophia’s birdie on her ultimate gap was just what we essential. I’m really proud of Bri for keeping serene and in the instant. She was that way all weekend and that permitted her to put alongside one another a fantastic tournament.”

The Tigers return to motion Feb. 29-March one for the Florida Condition Match-Up in Panama Town, Florida.