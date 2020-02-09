Local Sikh community pays tribute to Kobe, Gigi Bryant and seven other victims

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Two weeks have passed since the tragic helicopter accident that claimed the lives of nine passengers, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gigi.

Tributes of honor and love continue around the world.

In Bakersfield, a local Sikh community gathered earlier today to remember the nine victims of South Bakersfield.

The Sikh community organized this event because it says it is a good way to honor the victims and their different religions and cultures.

Congregation member Meena Dhesi Sanghera said that Sikhs believe that everyone, regardless of their background, is part of a community and this memorial honors this.

Although the nine victims have been honored, Kobe has a special place in everyone’s heart.

“Kobe, in addition to being a basketball legend, has touched many hearts in every community, and we have a lot of support and many of our children are big fans of him,” said Sanghera. “As well as the fact that it is such a tragic loss.”

The memorial service was held at 8601 South H St.