Local talents participating in East-West Shrine Bowl training at Tropicana Field

ST. PETERSBURG, Florida (WFLA) – The interior of the Tropicana field looked different on Monday afternoon. The baseball diamond had been turned into a soccer field to showcase an amazing amount of college talent.

The players on the field are members of the East-West Shrine Bowl. They are training this week before Saturday’s game.

We introduce three local players in the team:

  • Mitchell Wilcox, a close end to the University of South Florida
  • Freddie Swain, a broad recipient from the University of Florida
  • Adrian Killins Junior, a running back from the University of Central Florida

