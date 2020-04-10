Local Waffle Home starts off program to feed very first responders performing through outbreak

DENHAM SPRINGS – Employees at a Waffle Residence in Livingston Parish cooked up breakfast for their new “Undertake a Meal for Area Heroes” campaign.

“Just making an attempt to adapt by way of this pandemic and feed the community” Jason Hebert, Waffle House District Supervisor claimed.

The meals for heroes system makes it possible for people today to donate and give a food for individuals at the forefront of the coronavirus fight, such as overall health care workers, police and firefighters.



“I know that every person wishes to pitch in, and we are just seeking to do our aspect in this article at Waffle House,” Hebert mentioned.

The very first foods were delivered to Denham Springs Hearth Station #3, where by firefighters have been beneath their have stay in station purchase. No going out for foods, they only respond to crisis calls and head suitable again to the station.

“We got the guys is the station on lockdown. They are authorized out when a day to pick necessities and they remain below in the station,” Assistant Fireplace Main Dennis Greer claimed.

For the employees at Waffle Home, this is not their to start with time serving in the course of a disaster.

“We ended up listed here in 2016 in the course of the flood. We were being providing out meals when every thing was shut down. Yet again this is just Waffle Residence, and what we do is give again to the neighborhood,” Hebert explained.

You can call Waffle Property District Supervisor Jason Hebert at (985) 215-9776 to find out how you can contribute to the program.