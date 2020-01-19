Local youth participate in boxing event

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Young local boxers clashed on Saturday morning as the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Activity League hosted their boxing event.

Youth from many boxing gyms in Bakersfield and Kern County participated in front of dozens of community members. Saturday’s event at Edison Middle School had 16 games in a row as the young fighters sought to show themselves off and improve their skills.

“As for the community, let them know about the various sheriff’s activity league boxing programs,” said Assistant Deputy Minister Martin Barron.

In Kern County, youth violence is an ongoing problem. Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood spoke to KGET this week after three teenagers were killed in Lamont.

“Their character is defined by how they handle adversity and you can’t just run for your child on every issue,” said Youngblood.

According to SAL on Facebook, this non-profit organization aims to give young people in the region access to sports, enrichment and positive mentorship. The boxing event gives young people something to hope for instead of being on the streets.

“I believe that every young man needs this outlet to be able to release his inner tension,” said young boxer Robert Morales.

For over 30 years, local boxing coach Vince Hudson has seen how much Bakersfield has changed. Hudson uses boxing as a way to teach his fighters life lessons they can apply to their lives.

“It teaches them discipline, self-esteem,” said Hudson. “It motivates them to go further in other things.”