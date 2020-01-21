Localish expands to broadcast ABC-owned television stations on digital subchannels

BURBANK, California – The digitalish-native lifestyle brand Localish is expanding for broadcast starting in February, bringing the good of American cities to television.

Wendy McMahon, President of ABC-owned TV stations, announced Tuesday that Localish will appear on digital subchannels in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno starting February 17 2020, a rebranding of the group’s Live Well Network.

Localish was launched in 2018 as the first digital national lifestyle brand with stories of local origin but nationally relevant. On television, Localish will extend its shortened series of local stories to long programming. Here is an overview of series 10 which will initially include the programming of Localish:

More in common: Inspirational stories of Americans coming together despite their differences

Inspirational stories of Americans coming together despite their differences All good: Escape the negative news and discover the people who are trying to make a positive change in their communities.

Escape the negative news and discover the people who are trying to make a positive change in their communities. Secretly awesome: Whether you are a local or a visitor, we present spots that locals love.

Whether you are a local or a visitor, we present spots that locals love. My Go-To: Your favorite places, people to see and things to do

Your favorite places, people to see and things to do Bite size: Highlight the most unique dishes from local restaurants, bars and festivals

Highlight the most unique dishes from local restaurants, bars and festivals Worth the wait: We are looking for the longest lines in America to determine if they are worth the wait.

We are looking for the longest lines in America to determine if they are worth the wait. Pump: Discover the latest and greatest fitness trends across America.

Discover the latest and greatest fitness trends across America. Glam Lab: Watch us test new products and trends in beauty and personal care.

Watch us test new products and trends in beauty and personal care. Out of office: We are currently absent from the office; enjoy watching these vacation videos on your work computer.

We are currently absent from the office; enjoy watching these vacation videos on your work computer. Stroke of genius: Find inspiration behind America’s most talented artists

In Localish’s first year, the eight stations owned by ABC produced more than 700 pieces of digital video content that garnered over 240 million video views. Popular stories included a behind-the-scenes glimpse of a loofah farmer in central California, a story of community members rallying to support a boy with a rare skin condition, and the profile of a Chicago-area woman who opened a nonprofit salon to help educate transracial adoptive parents in the art of African American hair care and style.

With its new broadcast presence, Localish will continue to make its debut on localish.com, ABC digital platforms and social media platforms as it transcends city limits and inspires its audience to live like a local wherever ‘it turns out that.

“We first launched Localish to reflect our deep commitment to the communities we serve.” McMahon said in a press release. “The resonance of Localish storytelling has allowed us to connect with a new generation of viewers. We are delighted to start this next chapter of the brand and offer our viewers even more ways to live like a local. “

Jennifer Mitchell, senior vice-president of content development for ABC-owned television stations, added: “In the past 18 months, it has been incredible to see how our communities have adopted this unique style of storytelling that genuinely reflects America’s best regions. Our storytellers and content creators have really been able to unlock innovative storytelling methods, and we’re excited to share their work with even more people on each platform. ”

Recently awarded the 2019 Innovator Award – the highest distinction among TVNewsCheck’s annual social media excellence awards – Localish was recognized for its cutting edge ideas, elegant workmanship and overall positive impact.

