localish-explores-west-covina’s-landmarks,-sizzling-places,-parks,-eateries-and-far-more!

WEST COVINA, Calif. — Localish explores the city of West Covina with #abc7eyewitness Lorena Alvarez, a extensive-time resident of the Los Angeles suburb. We visit numerous town landmarks, scorching places, parks, eateries and extra!

Porto’s Bakery & Café

This well-liked Cuban-influenced bakery and café serves an assortment of delightful cakes, pastries, sandwiches and drinks.

584 S. Sunset Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790

(626) 214-3490

https://www.portosbakery.com

Yoganette Yoga Studio

Find your Zen at this well-liked neighborhood studio which delivers yoga and Pilates courses along with a sense of neighborhood.

2360 S. Azusa Avenue, Suite C, West Covina, CA 91792

(626) 965-4000

https://yoganette.com

Bun Road

Bun Street’s menu features an array of specialty and construct-your-very own burgers, bee loaded fries and tater tots.

180 S. Glendora Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790

(626) 699-1188

https://bunstreet.com

Palmview Park

This preferred park in Northeast West Covina features new playground facilities, open up spaces for relatives exciting and photo chances with its huge airplane composition.

1340 E. Puente Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790

(626) 919-6966

Bowlero

Love bowling, songs, meals, and beverages with friends and family members at this upbeat West Covina hangout.

675 S Glendora Avenue, West Covina, CA 91790

(626) 960-3636

https://www.bowlero.com/locale/bowlero-west-covina

Mr. Pollo

A counter-serve beloved for Peruvian-style rotisserie chicken, Lomo Saltado (beef stir-fry) and other classic Peruvian plates and beverages.

500 N Azusa Ave, West Covina, CA 91791

(626) 331-8090

Axem Axe Throwing

Just take enjoyment shots and enjoy some focus on apply hurling axes at this Medieval-themed West Covina scorching spot.

420 N Azusa Ave suite a, West Covina, CA 91791

(626) 727-6155

https://axemllc.com