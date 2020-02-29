localish-la-has-your-opportunity-to-get-a-disney-frozen-two-blu-ray™-combo-pack!

Localish LA needs to give YOU a possibility to win a Disney Frozen two Blu-ray Combo Pack! Frozen two is the #one animated film of all time, and it really is NOW Readily available on Electronic and Blu-ray. New on 4K Ultra High definition.

Tune in to Localish LA this Sunday at six: 30pm on ABC7 to obtain out how you can enter for a likelihood to gain!

NO Order Necessary. Finishes 3/two/2020 at 11: 59pm PT. Open to lawful inhabitants residing within just the DMA of KABC-Television set who are 18 or older. Restrict just one (one) entry for every particular person in the course of the Entry Interval, no matter of the selection of Instagram accounts a particular person may have. You are delivering your facts to ABC7 and not to Instagram as this Sweepstakes is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Instagram, nor is Instagram connected with this Sweepstakes in any way. For comprehensive information, including eligibility limitations, odds of successful, prize description and restrictions, see Formal Principles https://information.votenow.television/cu/1000381/7bc9f1e111cc81b2441e340d8df7b686.pdf. Void in which prohibited.