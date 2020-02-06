Localized content, stacking and AI measurement: Breaking down the future of OTT

Experts believe that the future of over-the-top content (OTT) will be characterized by the increasing production of regional content by regional OTT actors who have to tell stories and create tailor-made offers for the various market segments.

While Netflix ‘The Crown’ has been a hit internationally, OTT players know that 60% of OTT viewers worldwide live in the Asia Pacific region, which explains why they invest heavily in creating hearts and localized content Fans gain heads of consumers in this region.

Take Hooq, a Singapore-based OTT joint venture between Sony Pictures, Warner Bros. and Singtel. The platform works with a subscription video-on-demand model (SVOD) and an advertiser video-on-demand model (AVOD).

The original production now includes 65 productions across the region and complements the more than 35,000 hours of films, TV shows and sports that are available anytime, anywhere. Local and regional content makes up a large part of the content inventory and viewing logs.

By mid-2020, 100 original content from Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand are to be brought onto the platform. To this end, she seeks and develops Asian storytelling through the Hooq Filmmakers Guild, an annual initiative to find new film talents in Asia that gives them the opportunity to bring great ideas to life on the big screen.

“Content will always be king, which makes accessibility its queen. Accessibility is the key to increasing consumption – from flexible subscription plans to the user interface and value-added offerings – these factors play a crucial role in the overall viability of a platform, ”Sheila Paul, vice president of marketing at Hooq, told The Drum.

“We look closely at data and keep an eye on consumption patterns in the region. These become part of our acquisition strategy and carefully align the existing appetite with the existing content strategy. “

For OTT platforms like Hooq, knowing each customer is critical, as is understanding the experience everyone is looking for, explains Laura Quigley, general manager for Southeast Asia at Integral Ad Science, The Drum.

Instead of offering one-size packages such as pay TV, the services of tomorrow would have to create tailor-made offers for the various market segments.

“Local content has also worked well for players like Iflix, who build extensive libraries with strong local content as a strategic differentiator in the region. The challenge for providers is to identify these market segments and their content preferences, ”explains Quigley.

“There is no general rule for good content, it has to be tailored to the taste of the audience. Basic principles, however, are that they are entertaining, engaging, non-preaching, not offensive, and satisfy the consumer well-spent time. “

She adds: “There will always be an ocean of content. The trick, however, is to highlight the content and expose it through promotions. If the content is king, it is the queen who brings it to light. Artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics become key elements of intelligent content recognition with intelligent recommendation functions. “

The boom in content is driving more people to watch films and shows on OTT platforms than is the case with traditional formats such as television and cinema, Kevin Smyth, General Manager for Southeast Asia at Telaria, notes.

However, he warns in the long term that the speed of new online content will slow because it will simply not be profitable to produce premium shows at this rate.

Dominic Powers, CtrlShift’s chief executive officer, agrees, noting that the nature of OTT means that consumers can potentially access content from anywhere in the world, regardless of the location-based restrictions that many deal with VPNs.

“With so much content, content discovery is really the new frontier. How can you see it if you don’t know about it? “, He asks.

“Netflix has done a reasonable job in this regard, but the investigation now has to be done at an aggregate level, similar to travel. The next big thing in content will be an aggregator. This alone opens up amazing opportunities for brands on a global level. “

The future of financing OTT content

The content production race to attract viewers both in Asia and the West has also raised questions about the future of OTT content funding.

For example, Netflix pays for commissions from the start, but there are no incremental payment structures for key talent who receive percentage reductions in royalties after syndication.

Powers notes that the OTT industry is in a very strangled content cycle that is massively disrupted by new players with deep pockets like Apple and Amazon. He says traditional players like Disney or the 21st century have to think about the product and consumer experience that they haven’t focused on before.

With a market cap of more than $ 3 trillion at the end of 2019 and massive revenue and profit streams, he points out that incumbents need to act quickly and effectively.

“Troublemakers in this area understand the experience and mobile consumption in a way that conventional content moguls find it difficult to keep up with. But there is also a place for hyperlocal content that doesn’t necessarily have a big budget, ”says Powers.

“Local TV channels in markets such as Singapore and Hong Kong, which have had long-term contractual relationships with artists in the past, will change and allow them to produce all types of content at low cost. Now they have to develop their business models beyond linear advertising. “

The growth of OTT video services poses a challenge for royalty distribution, said Quigley. When deciding on which OTT or third-party platforms to license content for a full or partial batch of episodes, licensors are challenged to determine that they have pursued a value-maximizing strategy that benefits all rights holders.

This challenge is exacerbated by the novelty of OTT and SVOD deals and the appearance of many new content buyers on the market.

However, she explains that these challenges also apply to those with profits who will find it difficult to determine that a licensor has not achieved a fair market value with a constantly changing market value. As part of a well-considered review process for OTT and streaming sales, she calls on studios and licensors to consider and document intangible, value-adding factors, such as: B. increasing audience loyalty and market share by stacking.

“For example, networks and SVOD services often want to enable viewers to quickly watch programs by broadcasting all episodes of a current season in addition to all episodes of previous seasons,” explains Quigley.

“Stacking episodes in this way undoubtedly strengthens the audience for franchisees and has inherent value-adding” plus “factors. For example, new viewers can quickly become loyal veteran viewers, but profit participants may still disagree if you don’t believe selling stacks would bring the highest total price on paper. ”

She continues: “As a result, those who are profitable are likely to examine license fee reports more closely or question their lack. As OTT becomes more mainstream, I suspect it will become the norm, not the exception, and royalty challenges will normalize. “

Hooq endeavors to fully fund and exploit content outside of its territory in order to reach a global audience through the partnership with all3media, which has the international distribution rights for Hooq’s original productions.

In addition, co-productions are carried out with free-to-air channels and international partners in order to increase the output of HOOQ content and at the same time to share the costs and expenses.

For example, Hooq recently signed a separate subscription and content contract with Mediacorp, Singapore’s largest content creator and national media network.

As part of the offerings, the entire range of Hooq’s SVOD series will be offered, and films can be streamed via Mediacorp’s destination for digital video, MeWatch. In addition, a curated catalog of Mediacorp productions will be available on Hooq.

There is also the possibility of sponsorship and advertising at the AVOD level or via product placements within the content.

How should OTT platforms prepare for an AVOD future?

Smyth predicts that the vast majority of OTT platforms across Asia will use an AVOD model because consumers are overwhelmed with subscriptions. This is because in many cases, emerging market consumers cannot justify paying for dozens of streaming services.

Given that it is becoming increasingly difficult to get into the already crowded OTT space with a subscription model, newcomers will increasingly have to rely on ad-supported streaming models that are similar to those of Hulu and YouTube than Netflix’s pure subscription revenue.

She says this will be a huge opportunity for advertisers as viewers continue to switch their viewing habits to digital and even premium channels are forced to bring their programs to the screens (CTV, cell phone, laptop, etc.) to add new advertising space To create, you combine the attention-grabbing quality of television content with the measurable impressions of digital.

“According to the most recent IAS APAC Industry Pulse report, respondents in ANZ (71%) and Singapore (62%) showed the greatest interest in the broadcaster, and half of those surveyed indicated that their companies will focus on connected in 2020 Put television and OTT video. ” Quigley explains.

“As an OTT provider, highly active customer churn can mean financial uncertainty. However, if a subscriber permanently terminates your service, your company should take a comprehensive customer lifecycle approach, rather than channeling all your efforts towards acquisition and new acquisition. Analyzing active churn can be a learning opportunity that provides insight into your users. “

She adds: “In this way, your company can improve the customer experience and reduce future churn. Of course, you need to make sure that the solutions you implement take into account engagement and customer experience. Otherwise, you risk investing in methods that will ultimately be of no use. To maximize recurring revenue, OTT providers must review all customer-related data. “

For example, according to Quigley, Netflix monitors every aspect of user activity down to the smallest detail and uses the data to tailor the content to the user.

At the premiere of “House of Cards,” Netflix knew how best to address people to see the show. Kevin Spacey’s fans were shown trailers in which only he could be seen, while people who enjoyed “Thelma and Louise” saw trailers with the female actors from House of Card.

The company has undoubtedly had the first market advantage, but Netflix’s impressive growth is due in part to its ability to continually improve its service by auditing viewership and this data as a guide to the company’s efforts to provide quality experience and quality of service improvements to use, part of what Netflix calls the “culture of experimentation.”

“The content library is an important part of their strategy to acquire and retain customers. In the early days of video streaming, Netflix supplemented its film catalog with seasons of old television shows – and that accidentally spawned a whole new way of consuming: binge viewing, ”explains Quigley.

“Data-driven content creation enabled Netflix to target specific demographics and content genres. And the more originals that subscribers, reviewers, or award organizations consider “must-see,” the more subscribers the company can sign up for and the more engaged viewers are once they sign up. “

She adds: “An important metric for Netflix is ​​engagement – how many hours consumers spend on service each day – and how Netflix can increase that number. By performing extensive A / B tests on large and small changes to the overall Netflix experience, the company is able to surgically optimize aspects of the experience in a manner that encourages engagement and improves customer loyalty. “

To prepare for an AVOD model, OTT platforms need to ensure that success metrics are limited to US dollars and cents. Put simply, Powers says, it’s ROI, much like the historical distribution of films. How much we can make from this content and all of its revenue streams is a question that advertisers should ask, he says.

CtrlShift recently completed its first step in integrating the over-the-top channel (OTT) into its corporate advertising software, The Hub. With the latest update, advertisers can access Iflix’s ad inventory. This integration enables marketers to run, view, edit, report, and create targeted and business-critical insights into The Hub using campaign metrics collected through the OTT channel.

“Advertising is a source of income and its success will depend heavily on the simple execution for brands and agencies that want to reach a dedicated audience. As an industry, we have the story behind us and our customers that makes it difficult for me, and I suspect that the shiny new toy of “connected television” will not be any different in the short term and that it will turn out to be another silo of media issues. ” he explains.

“We have to go beyond these standards to take a holistic view of how we involve consumers throughout their lifecycle of connection with a brand, product, or platform. Only then can we really measure the success of all individual parts. “

Regardless of what the future looks like, taking all of these different types of platforms into account will make it increasingly important to ensure that viewers know what they want, when and how they want it, Quigley said.

“With the intelligent, holistic approach to measuring and using real customer insights to accurately customize content, there is no reason why the future of streaming cannot become a win-win situation for everyone involved, creating a better user experience – and a better ecosystem – for brands and consumers alike, ”she explains.

According to Hooq, behavior has already been identified in which a viewer uses content on different devices. Currently, however, each view or stream is counted separately.

It is anticipated that there will be opportunities in the future to measure the true number of viewers of a single viewer and the ability to measure these viewers based on streamed minutes, shows and genres consumed, the frequency of viewers, where and when they watch what they are profiling search and other user behavior.

“The number of daily and monthly active users on our platform, the display of minutes and the churn rate in our various TV shows and films in different genres of Hollywood, as well as regional and original / local content are often used to achieve success across subscription levels measure, “explains Paul.

There are signs of new methods in the industry. In India, Zee5, which it claims to serve 11.4 million users a day in 12 languages, recently implemented Appier AIQUA, a proactive customer loyalty solution that marketers can use to drive engagement across all devices and channels

After the release of two blockbuster films on its platform, Zee5 launched critical engagement campaigns focusing on critical moments in the customer lifecycle journey.

The platform started with a renewal campaign for expired subscribers and a campaign to abandon the shopping cart for people who are already subscribed. According to AIQUA, the number of specific customer segments has increased tenfold from a few hundred to thousands.

The Zee5 team can also create, edit and launch campaigns at any time via the mobile Appier website in order to quickly develop campaigns and adapt them to the specific needs of viewers. In this way, the platform has been able to increase the number of campaigns it has carried out via AIQUA by 2000% since March 2019 and carry out several hundred campaigns daily

Overall, Zee5 claims AIQUA has significantly improved customer engagement, including a three-fold increase in click-through rates and video scanning through the effective use of AI to gain important insights about viewers.