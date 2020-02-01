Locate anyone, anytime: Privacy Commissioner warns of new system open to abuse

Privacy Commissioner John Edwards is open to expanding a system that allows emergency services to locate a person without their consent.

But the watchdog has also warned against what he calls the “scope.”

“The technology required to deliver the extended system could be very intrusive if used improperly,” he says.

“Unregulated, the proposed system extensions could allow location agencies – MBIEs and emergency service providers – to locate almost any individual in the country at any time.”

The Emergency Caller Location Information service, developed by Datacom, was implemented for the first time in 2017.

Using a phone’s GPS signal, it allows emergency services to locate people at risk more quickly but who have not called 111. For example, a person lost in a national park , kidnapped, or having indicated an intention to harm themselves or others.

Edwards says he supports the public safety benefits of the system, but “in a proportionate manner that does not open the door to abuse”.

He therefore recommended that the emergency call location service be expanded, but with new safeguards – which he says he will periodically check to see that the system is not being misused.

In a document which has just been published for public discussion, Edwards suggests that the tracking system should only be used when it is necessary to prevent a serious threat to the life or health of a person; that the duration of follow-up is minimized; that all use of tracking technology is recorded; and that the entire system is subject to its review.

He says emergency services should be able to locate any smartphone or tablet with unlimited phone services – where life is in danger – but he also suggests that the location system be operational for those who have GPS compatible devices such as “wearables” like a fitness group or a smartwatch.

“This recognizes that people cannot expect emergency service providers to have access to the location of devices that are not designed to communicate, such as portable devices, so individual authorization will be required . “

The President of the Civil Liberties Council, Thomas Beagle, told the Herald: “This seems to be an acceptable use of technology and we appreciate the constraint that it cannot be used for other purposes.

“However, we have long believed that any kind of emergency trespass committed for the benefit of a person should be proactively disclosed to that person after the event. We believe that opening will provide appropriate additional control over use of this facility. “

“If the authorities are reluctant to do so, we must ask ourselves if access was actually made to their advantage.”

The Herald presented Beagle’s comments to the Privacy Commissioner, who replied, “It sounds like a very useful presentation to improve the process. We will pass it on to agencies and see what the implications might be for them. resources, taking into account the anticipated volumes. “

