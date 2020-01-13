Location media failed test on reporting in Iran

Loading...

For a group of professionals who tell us at lightning speed how important they are to freedom, you would think the established media want to illustrate their value in real time when dealing with global events, especially those with imminent war.

It would not be the last week because journalists set aside the truth in favor of their blind contempt for an American president. If the price to be paid for the slamming of Donald Trump seems to embrace the Iranian, terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani, so be it.

CNN’s John Berman actually called the assassination of the Iranian General “murder” before inserting the term “murder.”

The Sunday New York Times gushed over the fallen general.

“Young and old. Rich and poor. Hard lining and reformer, General Suleimani, the most powerful military leader in Iran, was almost universally admired and almost had the status of a cult figure.”

The Times coverage seemed more appropriate for a roundabout report alongside the Abe Lincoln catafalque in 1865. “Iran honors Mr. Suleimani as if he were a combination of statesman and saint. His body will circulate around shrines in all the holy cities of Shiite Islam, from Samarra, Kadhimiya, Karbala and Najaf in Iraq to Mashhad and Qom in Iran. “

ABC reporter Martha Raddatz was also exuberant when she spoke about the scene set in Iran. “The crowd is huge and emotional. There are many tears here. … The emotion is just as powerful within the funeral service. Iran’s supreme leader cries and prays over a coffin draped in the Iraqi flag. This is the largest funeral in Iran since the death of Ayatollah Khomeini in 1989, “she exclaimed.

The coverage was wide and wide. As the Media Research Center noted, the Associated Press tweeted a photo of Iran’s leader overwhelmed by emotion. “Iran’s top leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, cried openly at the funeral for General Qassem Soleimani,” read the dispatch. “His tears provide insight into how the commander’s death killed in an American strike is personally felt by the supreme leader.”

On the New York Times podcast, “The Daily,” host Michael Barbaro noted that the scene described by their reporter “feels like the kind of single national outpouring reserved for a small number of characters in every country, I mean, a beloved president, a civil rights leader such as Martin Luther King in the United States. “

When the president tweeted a message saying “Everything is good,” CNN hero reporter Jim Acosta ran for the camera to set the record straight. “All is well” is the President’s message. I doubt that there are many people in the capital who agree with that assessment. Everything is not going well tonight. “

Later in the week, when the president addressed the nation on this subject, MSNBC anchor Katy Tur objected to optics. “Flanked by strict white military men, the president addressed the world this morning, after Iran’s attack on military bases where American soldiers were housed last night.”

Strict white soldiers?

Americans deserve better media than this. At a certain point there will be a reckoning and those who have disturbed journalism into a model with cheap advocacy dripping with poisonous clickbait will have to account for the social and cultural division they have caused. Maybe they can live happily as full-time demonstrators, but they have to give up the ‘journalist’ cloak.

Let’s hope that day is fast.