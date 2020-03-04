Location prepares for coronavirus

By
Nellie McDonald
-
location-prepares-for-coronavirus

<strong>Travelers at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport wear masks Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in SeaTac, Wash. Six of the 18 Western Washington residents with the coronavirus have died.</strong> (Elaine Thompson/AP)” data-large=”https://dailymemphian.com/api/image/25820/1200″ data-largeheight=”799″ data-largewidth=”1200″ src=”https://thememphian.blob.core.windows.net/sized/25820_960″></img></p> <figcaption> <p><strong>Tourists at Seattle-Tacoma Worldwide Airport don masks Tuesday, March three, 2020, in SeaTac, Clean. Six of the 18 Western Washington people with the coronavirus have died.</strong> (Elaine Thompson/AP)</p> </figcaption></figure> </p></div> <div> <section> <p> coronavirus<br /> Dunavant Enterprises<br /> </section> <address> <img alt=

Jane Roberts

Longtime journalist Jane Roberts is a Minnesotan by birth and a Memphian by preference. She’s lived and documented in the town a lot more than two a long time. She handles healthcare and greater training for The Everyday Memphian.

Omer Yusuf

Omer Yusuf

Omer Yusuf covers Binghampton, Frayser, North Memphis and Raleigh for The Each day Memphian. Omer formerly protected county govt. He is also a former reporter at The Jackson Sunshine and a University of Memphis graduate.

Abigail Warren

Abigail Warren

Abigail Warren  is a lifelong resident of Shelby County and a graduate of the University of Memphis.  She has worked for several regional publications and covers the suburbs for The Day-to-day Memphian.