LATEST NEWS Location prepares for coronavirus By Nellie McDonald - March 4, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Jane Roberts Longtime journalist Jane Roberts is a Minnesotan by birth and a Memphian by preference. She’s lived and documented in the town a lot more than two a long time. She handles healthcare and greater training for The Everyday Memphian. Omer Yusuf Omer Yusuf covers Binghampton, Frayser, North Memphis and Raleigh for The Each day Memphian. Omer formerly protected county govt. He is also a former reporter at The Jackson Sunshine and a University of Memphis graduate. Abigail Warren Abigail Warren is a lifelong resident of Shelby County and a graduate of the University of Memphis. She has worked for several regional publications and covers the suburbs for The Day-to-day Memphian.