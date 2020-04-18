Lockdown Fitness: full body workout with a chair

This whole body workout marks your cardio and strength fields (photos: Tally Rye / Getty)

Personal trainer and author Tally Rye is back with a new workout that will help you stay active during the blockade.

This week, Tally has created a simple home workout that works on every muscle group in your body – and all you need is a chair.

“To mix up home workouts, you don’t have to invest in a lot of exercise equipment,” says Tally for Metro.co.uk. Instead, try turning on the workout chair to increase your exercise level. Here are 5 of my favorites.

Increased pressing

Keep your core busy (Photo: Tally Rye)

If you are working to build a full press, this is a great exercise that you can add to your sessions.

Start on a high board, keeping your hands near the side of the chair, pressing the up button to get as close to the chair as possible before you return.

If necessary, move them to the kneeling position.

I recommend 8-12 depending on your level.

Bulgarian split squat

Hold your chest high during immersion (Photo: Tally Rye)

This is a great variety that can be included in addition to or instead of squats, because not only does it challenge a single leg, but increasing depth means more buttock recruitment; muscles that we want to keep strong.

Put your back foot on the chair and make sure you have enough space to lunge to 90 degrees.

You should also bend the hind leg, but the weight should be distributed mainly to the front leg.

I recommend 10-12 on each leg.

Hip thrust

Keep your weight on your heels (Photo: Tally Rye)

Another exercise that will help strengthen the buttocks and lower back.

Lay the middle back on the edge of the chair (you can use a cushion for padding).

Start with your hip raised and your chin tucked away. Keeping your eyes on your knees and the weight of your legs on your heels, lower your hips down.

Attack the buttocks at the bottom of the range, tightening them and lead the hips back to the starting position at the top of the table.

I recommend 12-15 reps per set.

Turn up your legs

Make sure your chair is stable (Photo: Tally Rye)

Once again, including one-sided movements, to strengthen the lower body.

Lay your front foot flat on the chair and your foot on the floor on your toes.

Tilt your torso forward to the front leg, push the foot on the chair and stand up, keeping the rear foot hung on the chair.

Control when you lower your back, trying to support the weight through your front foot and land back on your toes with your back foot.

Make sure your chair can withstand it.

I recommend filling in 8-10 on each leg.

Elevated climbers X.

Your movements should be slow and controlled (Photo: Tally Rye)

This variety of climber helps to engage and strengthen the core.

Start with the raised board and lift your right knee towards your left elbow, return to the board, and then lift your left knee to your right elbow.

Keep them slow and control to increase the time of muscle tension.

I recommend sets of 16-20 reps.

