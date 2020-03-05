lockdown-protection,-john-poulakidas’-taking-pictures-contact-guide-neuqua-valley-past-lockport

Neuqua Valley junior John Poulakidas is a single of the best a few-point shooters in Illinois. He established a college document with 49 points in a victory towards Bolingbrook in early January and has racked up 16 scholarship presents from Division I educational institutions.

His sleek taking pictures stroke is exceptional for a six-five higher college participant. Poulakidas would prefer to say it all transpired the natural way, but that isn’t the scenario.

‘‘As significantly as I do not like offering credit to my dad, it’s due to the fact of him,’’ Poulakidas stated. ‘‘When I was younger, he did not permit me shoot threes. Not right up until I was in fifth quality. He wished me to create up energy, so my kind and shot would not be altered afterwards.’’

Michael Poulakidas, John’s dad, played at Waubonsie Valley and North Central School in advance of attending legislation school. He laid the foundation, but it has been nothing but John’s tricky operate because.

‘‘It’s been a ton of late evenings and early mornings in the health and fitness center, perfecting my shot,’’ Poulakidas stated.

The Wildcats defeated Lockport 64-41 in the Course 4A regional semifinals Wednesday at Lincoln-Way West. Poulakidas scored 17 details.

‘‘His all-about recreation has actually developed this season,’’ Neuqua Valley coach Todd Sutton claimed. ‘‘Last calendar year, he was pretty a great deal a capture-and-shoot man. Now he’s off-the-dribble, and his putting up up is substantially greater than it was.

‘‘There have been online games exactly where he’s been the distributor. Perhaps a month in the past, he had 9 helps in a video game. He was seriously putting on a demonstrate. Tonight was the first time I observed him operating seriously tricky on off-the-ball defense. He was serving to and having some steals. He has not done that all year. He had a wonderful defensive game.’’

The Wildcats (24-8) were being locked in on defense, permitting the Porters (14-17) only three baskets in the initial 50 percent. Neuqua Valley also owned the boards, leading to a 26-11 halftime benefit. Lockport, which was led by junior Matas Deksnys’ 17 points, was not equipped to place jointly any type of a operate in the second half.

‘‘We were being locked in a very little far more simply because it was the playoffs,’’ Poulakidas stated.

Junior Connor Davis has stepped up and come to be a constant offensive danger for the Wildcats this time. He finished with 15 points and seven rebounds.

‘‘Teams have been using the box-and-a person and distinctive shadowing defenses on me,’’ Poulakidas stated. ‘‘Connor has just genuinely relieved the pressure on me and aided open points up for the staff. He’s a big part of all the 24 wins.’’

Those trick defenses frustrated Poulakidas early in the period.

‘‘The initially number of game titles, I was forcing my pictures,’’ Poulakidas mentioned. ‘‘I was striving to do a minor too a lot. I sort of settled into a rhythm right after Thanksgiving. I started off trusting my teammates and my individual instincts.’’

A double-extra time victory from Bolingbrook showed the possible Neuqua Valley has. Next up is Plainfield North in the regional ultimate Friday. Plainfield North defeat the Wildcats in extra time Feb. 18.

‘‘Everything that transpired in the standard year implies absolutely nothing heading into Friday,’’ Poulakidas claimed. ‘‘Our mentality is going to be diverse than it was against them last time.’’