Locke & Key Review by Netflix

Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez ‘2008 comic book Locke & Key opened with a bloody scene. The book begins with the murder of Rendell Locke and the first edition alternates between this terrible event and its emotional aftermath. We see the Locke family mourn during Rendell’s funeral and his widow Nina’s decision to move their three children across the country while regularly looking back on the gruesome murder to really bring the trauma of everything home.

Locke & Key’s new Netflix adaptation is far less explicit. Overall, the show, which was written and produced by Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel), Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House) and Aron Eli Coleite (Heroes), is aimed at a younger audience as the source material of violence and horror and the inclination to the more fantastic elements. The result is more Chilling Adventures by Sabrina than Stephen King – the core of the comics are still the topics of trauma, loss and self-exploration, but with a slightly lighter hand and a constant ghostly undercurrent.

After Rendell’s death, Nina (Darby Stanchfield) and the three children – Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Tyler (Connor Jessup) – moved to Keyhouse, the spacious, mysterious property of the Locke family. While his mother buries her grief at renovation work and his siblings get used to their new high school, the youngest Locke child, Bode, navigates through the secrets of the house. First, there are the magic keys that unlock different powers. Then there’s the strange woman caught in a well on the property trying to escape and collect these keys. There is a lot going on in the house.

The first one or two episodes mostly revolve around Bode, although the show is balanced at some point and each sibling and Nina get a bow on their own relationship to the house and its magic. And while I like Bode as a character, the show definitely gains momentum as it spreads its attention to the rest of its cast.

The top of the show is also very reference-heavy. Keyhouse is the city of Matheson, as in fantasy / science fiction / horror legend Richard Matheson (it was Lovecraft in the comics, and the change really reflects the tonal differences), and Bode’s exploration of the house is basic a long homage to The Shining (which is a nice meta homage since King Joe Hill’s father is).

The references were cute, but I was glad to see them wane early, as the show itself is more than enough to stand on its own, even if it didn’t always seem to know where it was going. There are so many puzzles and intrigues that emerge over the course of ten episodes, and far too much of it can accumulate, leaving for a heavily overloaded final episode that offers a season full of twists and turns of revelation.

Still, I hope we get a second season. The first season was a lot of fun (super dark fun) and it would be nice to see where it goes once it has really gained a foothold. I have only read the first part of the comic, and although the show goes far beyond that and requires a lot of freedom in reorganizing the chronology of the books, I imagine there is still a lot of material to play, but also a solid foundation for new ideas.

