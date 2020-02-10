Locke & Key Season 1 Episode 1 and Episode 2 Summary

Based on a popular comic book series, Netflix’s Locke & Key tells the story of the Locke family when they move to their father’s main house, the Keyhouse, in Massachusetts after his murder. There they discover keys with magical powers. in the Locke & Key Season 1 Episode 1, Bode quickly learned the power of these keys and in Locke & Key Season 1 episode 2, Nina learned of a tragedy that her husband had experienced in high school.

Rendell Locke’s death

The series started with a man who heard about Rendell Locke’s death. He decided to implement a plan that resulted in him using a key on his chest and setting his house on fire. Three months later, the Locke family moved from Seattle to a small town in Massachusetts. They would live in Locke’s main house, known as the Keyhouse. The castles were known throughout the city and Uncle Duncan met them at the house to show them around.

Throughout the episode we saw Father Rendell die. Rendell was a high school advisor and was worried about a student named Sam Lesser. Sam came to Locke’s house and shot Nina, the mother, in the leg. Rendell attacked Sam, who shot him. Tyler, the eldest son, came home and saw Rendell being shot through a window. Kinsey, the middle daughter, was hiding with Bode, the youngest son, when Sam went through the house with his gun. Nina used a hammer to finally defeat him. At the present time, the Lockes are still dealing with the trauma of the attack.

Echo and the keys

Bode found a well on the site with the gate closed, but he could fit through the bars. A woman’s voice spoke to him from the well and made friends with him. She told him about keys that were hidden throughout the house. The somewhere key, for example, could take him anywhere he wanted to go if he’d seen the door before. This key was part of a bracelet that Rendell Kinsey gave, which he called a family heirloom. Bode found another key in the garbage disposal. Echo encouraged him to show Nina. She could go through a mirror, but was trapped there. Bode showed Tyler and Kinsey and got a rope. Tyler saved Nina from the mirror and Bode and Kinsey pulled her out.

Echo got Bode to give him the somewhere key and she escaped. After theft and murder, Echo visited Sam in prison. She came back to report to Bode, who was trying to trap her. It remained intact.

Bode found a third key in the vacuum bag. He used it on a keyhole he had found on the back of his neck. It put his body in stasis and created another one of it. There was a box with his name on it.

High school tragedy

Rufus took care of the keyhouse site. His mother Ellie came to greet Nina. Nina recognized Ellie in a photo of Rendell and his friends from high school. Joe Ridgeway, Tyler’s English teacher, told Nina that he had taught Rendell in high school and mentioned a tragedy. Ellie explained to Nina that three of her friends, including Rendell’s best friend Lucas, were drowning in the nearby sea cave. Rendell had never told Nina and Duncan couldn’t remember the tragedy or much of anything from that time.

