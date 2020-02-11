Locke & Key Season 1 Episode 3 and Episode 4 Recap

In the previous episodes of Netflix Locke & KeyThe Locke family moved to Keyhouse and Bode learned how to use the magic keys from the dark woman in the fountain. in the Locke & Key Season 1 episode 3, Bode found the ghost key and in Locke & Key In season 1, episode 4, Kinsey Scot showed what it looks like in her head.

Kinsey’s fear

Bode gave Kinsey and Tyler a tour of what’s in his head, manifested in an arcade. They visited a memory in which Rendell told Bode a bedtime story about a sea monster, but they never came to an end since Bode fell asleep. It was a story that Rendell told all the children, but it ended differently for each child. Kinsey took Tyler into her head. Her head was a mall. Tyler saw what Sam’s attack was from Kinsey’s point of view and a monstrous version of her attacked her. Kinsey knew it was a representation of her fear. After Kinsey declined Scot’s invitation to see a cover band, she killed her fear and buried it in the forest.

The next day, Kinsey seemed to be feeling better and freer. She told Tyler what she had done. After school, Kinsey Scot invited to Keyhouse. She brought him into her head and shared her memories with him.

The ghost key

Another key whispered to Bode. He found the ghost key on a portrait of Chamberlain Locke, his great-great-grandfather. The key dropped Bode’s body as if it were dead. Bode flew over the grounds like a ghost and ran for the ghost of Chamberlain Locke in the family cemetery. Chamberlain informed Bode that Rendell and Duncan would fly around the site as ghosts all the time. Only Lockes who died on the site became ghosts in Keyhouse. Most moved on, but Chamberlain decided to stay.

Echo returned after getting another key from another boy and killing him. The key was a lighter and she lit the kitchen. Echo took Bode with him and surrounded her in flames. Bode realized that she couldn’t take the keys from him. He had to give it to her. With this realization, Echo went and went to Sam Lesser.

omega

Nina stayed with Ellie. She had looked through Rendell’s school yearbook. In the middle were pages with the omega symbol. She asked Ellie about it, but she denied remembering it. She wanted to contact the others in the photo. Unfortunately, Ellie was the only one left. Nina mentioned the fountain opposite Ellie. While Bode was a ghost, he saw Ellie at the well; she called for Lucas. Bode asked Rufus about the fountain, but he was not allowed to approach it. Ellie also told Nina about the room they were hanging out in the basement. It had been nailed up.

Anglophile

Jackie told Tyler that she was Anglophile. Tyler used the master key to learn all about England. He threw a book about it in his head and he immediately knew and recited useless facts about England. Jackie made it clear that she only said that because she was obsessed with Jane Austen. Her favorite story was Sanditon, a novel that remained unfinished when Austen fell ill and died. In the library, Jackie found Tyler checking the book.

