Locke & Key underlines the terror of recovery

The new Locke & Key from Netflix starts with a clear message: Escape is not an option. Locke & Key is based on the comic series by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez and tells the story of the Locke family, who recently lost their patriarch through gun violence. The trauma of this event sends a mother and three children from their Seattle home to Keyhouse, their home in Maine. The Locke children – Bode (Jackson Robert Scott), Tyler (Connor Jessup) and Kinsey (Emilia Jones) – carry a unique legacy that comes with a special inheritance: centuries-old fake magic keys with which young people and those who believe , Can perform miracles. The master key creates a physical manifestation of the inside of a person’s head: their thoughts, feelings and memories are exposed.

Developed by

Carlton Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite and Meredith Averill

Based on

The comic series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez

stare

Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck and Darby Stanchfield

Availability

Complete season one premieres on Friday, February 7th, on Netflix

format

Hours of supernatural horror drama; complete first season viewed for review

The keys, all beautifully rendered, capture the haunted house vibe from the source material more than Keyhouse’s original design, but the layout of this large old house is still significant. The doors, which don’t seem to lead anywhere and have a kitchen the size of a football stadium, add to the creep factor, while the long green halls and oil paintings by great-grandfathers are scary in their own way. A walled-in cave wipes out the strange factor of the house, which was evacuated by surviving family members in the 1990s. But while the setting has been redesigned somewhat, fans of the original comic series should be satisfied with this adaptation by Carlton Cuse, Aron Eli Coleite and Meredith Averill. Although it doesn’t follow the exact pace of events, this interpretation remains true to the entire text, and expanding certain memories and quickly packing others up creates excitement among long-time fans.

Most fantasy genre productions live or die from their visual effects – experience the vibrant dead eyes of America’s beloved Tom Hanks on Polar Express. But the visual effects that were used to make flight, ghosts, and a radical M.C. Escher-style mall in Locke & Key cast dizzying magic. The way the show visualizes some of the more abstract ideas from the comic book is equally impressive. Instead of reducing the size of the characters, Locke & Key uses a combination of clever staging, doors that pop up out of nowhere, and oversized props to make someone’s interior as spacious as the house where the Locke family lives. There are also joyful little things, such as memories, which are rendered as candy jars with videos and which also make the show accessible to younger viewers.

This is a horror fantasy that includes all ages and grapples with the dark struggles of addiction and isolation that come from a group of people protecting a child. In particular, Bode, who sees about 6 in the books but about 8 on the show, carries a lot of emotional luggage. Jackson Robert Scott quickly made a career of horror as the wise but innocent little brother – after playing a young Troy Otto in Andy Muschiettis It Georgie Denbrough and Fear The Walking Dead – and he skillfully vacillates between the annoying younger brother and a child in which he grows her identity.

Casting director April Webster has put together the perfect ensemble to portray the Locke family. As the scared and frightened Kinsey, Emilia Jones embodies the passive-aggressive middle sibling, while her alternative female pink hair strip takes on a few episodes to trigger the transition from grumpy teenagers to in-your-face punk. Connor Jessups Tyler enchants and avoids it as he tries to quietly climb a mountain of regret.

Taking care of your children after witnessing their father’s murder would be a monumental task for any parent, let alone one who has been sober for seven years. Every oversized emotion, every low degree and every change in behavior threatens to send Nina Locke back to her demons. Darby Stanchfield plays a haunting role as a Locke Matriarch, showing fragility in the delicate way she washes a mug and how exhausted she is when her daughter releases her as incapable. The whole family suffers from PTSD and their symptoms form the landscape on which the story is built. The keys literally clear the way to recovery or further destruction: at one point, the older kids don’t agree on the end of one of their father’s original bedtime stories, so they use the master key and watch a rendition of their acclimatization. Eventually they learn that he told them a different ending.

Mystery and deception determine this story, in which good and bad people change quickly when motifs are uncovered. Fans should especially be happy about Laysla de Oliveira’s performance as an antagonist Dodge. Sexy, calculating, intimidating and hungry – Dodge is the stuff for nightmares. She is smart and can be anywhere, anytime. This turns out to be a deadly combination, especially for the ignorant. De Oliveira’s cut shows both comedy and horror in a series that could use a few more laughs to make up for the suffering of the main characters.

Cinematography guides most of the puzzle. Everyday objects are captured with a halo effect, like the glowing lights that surround Christmas goods in a display. As Nina strolls through the aisles of a hardware store, a hammer appears in the foreground of the frame, which hangs on a shelf. This dim spotlight takes the viewer on a journey back in time to the worst day of Nina’s life when she was forced to use a similar tool to protect her family. The pendulum swings between light and dark and mimics the ups and downs of growth, recovery and development of each individual family member. The show can never sink into sadness; Instead, the discovery becomes the ultimate highlight. The children discover their place of residence, their neighborhood and their family history. In doing so, they unravel the lies and pain of the past and break new ground.

Netflix Locke & Key offers a lot of fun: a solid cast, which includes the teenagers who breathe authentic life into this fantasy mystery, and an adorable film music and fun soundtrack ensure a funny and bizarre soundscape. Scripture examines recovery in an easily accessible manner, and a diverse cast helps create a welcoming new world. This combination of fantasy and horror offers not only opportunities for fears and imagination, but also for astute reflections of society: Even imposed burdens can bow to anyone. Locke & Key weaves a silver streak into an otherwise suspicious tapestry.