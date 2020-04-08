Locked but looking up

The coronavirus lockdown has confined many of us in our homes and, if we’re lucky, in our back gardens.

While human night activity has been severely curtailed, the sky above continues unabashedly.

Spring is the perfect time to go out and look at the sky. There are two caveats. The first is the weather in Ireland which is a professional risk for any amateur or professional astronomer. According to some estimates, only one night a week is completely cloudless, but you should see a lot of partly cloudy sky

Make the most of any clear weather that presents itself. Ideally, you should stay at least 20 minutes to allow your eyes to adjust to the dark. You will see much more than if you take a look outside or out the window.

The other scourge of astronomers is light pollution. In built-up areas, light can obscure some of the glories of the sky, including the Milky Way. The more rural the location, the more you will see, while respecting the current restrictions on coronaviruses, of course.

Nevertheless, most of the most important objections from the sky can be seen even in a lightly polluted sky.

Skygazing for beginners is much easier than before. There are a multitude of apps that will show you the sky – we use Sky Guide, available on Apple and Android. Just point your smartphone up. Nevertheless, it is good to know what you are looking at.

Fortunately, there is much to see with the naked eye and with binoculars. These objects can be viewed using either. You will need a small telescope to see the details of the planets Jupiter, Saturn and Mars which are in the morning sky during the month of April.

Moon: The super moon is quite the sight in the sky this week. The surface of the moon is made up of mountains, craters and “seas” which are flat gray areas that were created when the molten lava cooled when the moon was created.

What to look for on the moon

The most visible feature to the naked eye is the figure of eight lines slightly to the right of the center of the moon. The upper part of the eight is the sea of ​​serenity and the lower half is the sea of ​​tranquility. The sea of ​​tranquility is where the first moon landing landed on the moon in 1969.

Near the bottom of the full moon is the huge Tycho crater, which is almost visible to the naked eye, but which is very visible even in a small pair of binoculars. It is a spray crater that formed after a huge asteroid hit the moon during its formation. Another crater that is visible slightly above Tycho is Copernicus.

VENUS: Venus will be, so to speak, the star of the heavens for the next month. It is unmistakable because it ignites in the southern sky from 8:30 p.m. It looks like a star, but it is a planet. If you look through binoculars, its light is constant while the stars twinkle. A small telescope will reveal that Venus has phases like the moon and can sometimes appear as a crescent.

THE GREAT BEAR: Also known as the Big Dipper, the plow is the asterism (star motif) in the sky that everyone knows. It is not a constellation in itself because it is part of Ursa Major, the Big Bear.

The plow also known as the Big Dipper. Photography: Sky Guide app / John Flannery / Irish Astronomical Society

The plow is most distinguished by the middle star in the handle, which is actually a double star (two stars orbiting one around the other). Previously, it was a visual acuity test if you could see two stars, not just one. They are Alcor and Mizar also known as horse and rider and they are easily resolvable in a pair of binoculars.

POLARIS: The two stars at the end of the plow point directly to Polaris, the pole star. It is the most important star in the sky. It points due north and navigators have used it for millennia to determine their longitude. For example, observed from Dublin, it is at an angle of 53 degrees to the horizon, but at the North Pole, it will be directly above it. It is still in the same place in the sky and the Vikings thought it was a peak around which the universe revolved. In 2008, NASA sent a radio signal from The Beatles’s Across the Universe to Polaris. Don’t hold your breath while wishing for an answer. The message will take 431 years to reach the star and, assuming there is intelligent life on some of the planets around Polaris, 431 more years for the message to return to Earth.

Orion: Orion, the hunter, is the jewel of the night in the southern sky. Unlike many other constellations, it actually looks like its name. Orion is distinguished by its belt of three diagonal stars. Below is a blurry spot of sky called the Orion Nebula which can be seen clearly in a pair of binoculars. It is an area of ​​star formation.

Orion, the hunter, is the jewel of the night in the southern sky. Photography: Sky Guide app / John Flannery / Irish Astronomical Society

In the upper left corner of Orion is the red super star Betelgeuse. It is one of the largest stars visible to the naked eye. It may not even exist. In February, NASA scientists observed that it had eased considerably. It is an indication that he is about to reach the end of his life and explode as a supernova. It may already have happened. As it takes 700 years for the light of Betelgeuse to reach Earth, we may not know it yet. Again, it may not explode for 100,000 years. No one knows for sure when it will explode as a supernova.

Rigel: Opposite Betelgeuse is the blue supergiant Rigel which is 70 times larger than our sun. The stars vary in color according to their age and Rigel is another star at the end of its life.

Sirius: At the bottom left of Orion is Sirius, the dog star, which is the brightest star in the sky. It is so bright because it is very close in astronomical terms, just 8.6 light years from Earth. All of this is relative given the distances involved. Sirius is 80 trillion km, or 80 trillion km from Earth. We will not be going anytime soon.

The Pleiades: The Pleiades, at the top right of Orion, look like a blur in the sky with the naked eye, but reveal all their glory in a pair of binoculars. With a pair, you can discern a cluster of six stars shining through cosmic gas and dust. It is a star-forming nursery where new stars are formed from the cosmic gases surrounding the six stars.

Leo: The constellation Leo (not to be confused with the astrological sign) dominates the spring sky. It’s another constellation that looks like what it’s supposed to look like: a crouching lion.

The constellation Leo. Photography: Sky Guide app / John Flannery / Irish Astronomical Society

For more information, see http://astronomy.ie/ and Irish Astronomical Society

