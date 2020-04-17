Locked down investors aim for algorithms in the turbulent money market

LONDON – A new breed of trading algorithms have successfully navigated the wheel in monetary markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic, driving demand for robots and potentially redefining the world of contact foreigners beyond crisis.

Investment banks have seen a surge in clients trading “algos” since early March as the latest generation has proved faster than people in customizing damaged markets where liquidity can be. take off quickly, senior executives told Reuters.

This represents a reversal in the FX industry, where machine trading has traditionally been viewed as inappropriate in turbulent markets, partly because circuit-breakers embedded in software stop trading when the breakdown damage.

“Most people do not recommend using algos during times of extremely high volatility,” said Asif Razaq, BNP Paribas global leader of global client implementation.

“We really see the opposite. Our algo volumes are between 150% and 200% on the daily average,” he said, against a double-digit increase in FX’s broader trading volume at the bank. “We don’t expect to see it increase.”

The volume increase is slightly decreasing for some clients such as fund managers who are returning to automation during locks due to difficulties in trading from home, executives said.

Growth has passed a broader increase in FX trading volumes – up 18% in March, according to key CLS analysts. Because excessive volatility has forced an extraordinary sustainability during the current crisis, algos have been able to learn and adapt, according to market players. Newer machines are also able to dice up orders and feed them on various trading platforms to achieve better prices, they said.

Goldman Sachs’ FX algo volume jumped 50% above average daily levels in March, with a few days higher, said Ralf Donner, head of FICC implementation solutions. Executives at Deutsche Bank, Societe Generale and JP Morgan also told Reuters their trading volumes in spot money markets.

Despite the pandemic, more sophisticated robots could accelerate the adoption of algorithms in the $ 6.6 trillion-a-day FX market, where computer-driven trading is slower to catch than stocks .

Algorithms can expose investors to higher losses, however, as many market players prefer the traditional model of transacting through a trader and may return once liquidity conditions improve.

MACHINES VS MAYHEM

After calm years, FX markets exploded in life in March as the coronavirus pandemic triggered a scramble for US dollar safety. Volatility more than doubled in less than two weeks.

This is like a situation where algos must stay on the margins. In fact, policymakers have blamed computer trading for worsening spasms of volatility, and linked them to unexplained “flash crashes” because algos were programmed to stop when prices are moving significantly, creating vacuums.

So why are machines working at this time?

Executives and investors say one reason is because volatility, while dramatic, has continued for days and weeks, computers have been able to repair. When the spatility spike and, for example, the bid-offer spread abruptly, algos pause first. But if those spreads remain broad, they will adjust their acceptable parameters and continue trading.

In contrast, short-term volatility eruptions, such as when the Swiss National Bank cleared its currency peg with the euro in 2015, knocked down the machines.

Algos has also evolved from major orders dividing large orders, to the latest generation scanning trading areas for the best prices while feeding information to real-time investors, says Chi Nzelu , head of macro ecommerce at JP Morgan.

This is evident in the March period when liquidity – the ease with which traders could buy and sell – smoked.

Unlike stock-traded stocks, currencies are traded in dozens of places, each with its own liquidity. Some areas have stopped offering reliable pricing – BNP Paribas has completed six of the 20 platforms that allow it to transact clients.

But the algos continued to work as they took orders elsewhere.

Donner told Goldman Sachs that newer clients, mostly institutional investors, turned to algos for trading sub- $ 500 million of “G10” currencies that could be split into smaller sizes.

“Market fragmentation is something that algos does very well in dealing with. When liquidity loses, they can route again.”

He gave the example of sterling; When volatility eclipsed many riskier emerging currencies in the market in March as the pound hit 35-year lows, the algos continued to trade comfortably.

There is no industry data on the performance of algorithms compared to man-made trades.

However Richard Purssell, head of London-based money trading with Insight Investment, which manages 660 billion pounds ($ 824 billion) in assets, said he increased the use of FX algorithms in March and that -outperform them.

“With the widespread flowering due to reducing the depth of the order books, we are releasing passive algorithms to save these spreads and the significant increase in market volumes has helped us in that regard, “he told Reuters.

In times of higher volatility, you would normally expect investors to “opt for certainty of execution achieved by soliciting a quote in full” rather than turning to computers, but that’s not the case, he said.

THE RISKS OF ROBOTS

Banks use algos to trade on their own, and they sell them to clients for fees. Investors are warming to them because they can lower transaction costs and present “best implementation” prices to regulators. But there are risks too.

While the algos are programmed to detect any minute fluctuations in the volume of factors such as changing market liquidity and economic data, they cannot reliably capture the nuances of politics.

It was evident during the Brexit talks when, in the absence of concrete developments, news-reading algorithms struggled to extract useful signals from the words of too many public figures.

Using algos, clients have also provided information to banks about their trading patterns, according to Alex Krishtop, founder of Edgesense, which builds algos for smaller fund managers.

Investors are also exposing themselves to losses should the currencies move against them during execution – risks that banks are shoulder to shoulder in traditional transactions.

In general, the use of FX algo is growing but small compared to stocks, traded on exchanges, which makes it easier for fund managers to measure implementation performance.

While nearly all FX market participants trade electronically, only 37% use algos and only 22% of their volumes, according to the Greenwich Associations. In stocks, about half of all volumes are traded by algo.

That’s partly because investors worry that FX algos don’t always work: Greenwich found that one in four market participants is unlikely to use algos in volatile markets.

BNP Paribas’ Razaq said some of these algorithms showed “degradation” in performance when volatility intensified in March, prompting the bank to “fine tune” them, even nothing is off. He did not explain the issues.

However Greenwich Associates analyst Ken Monahan said the latest generation of algorithms is likely to change the game on currency trading.

“The use of FX algo will increase because it is very difficult for human traders to beat machines in the volatile market.”

($ 1 = 0.8013 pounds)

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Pravin Char)