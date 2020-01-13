Lockheed announces $ 3B deal for 50 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft

Loading...

January 13 (UPI) – Lockheed Martin Co. announced on Monday the launch of a $ 3 billion contract to supply 50 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft to the U.S. government.

The Department of Defense awarded $ 1.5 billion for the delivery of the first 21 aircraft, the company said the multi-year contract was signed in late December.

In total, the Air Force will receive 24 MC / HC-130J troop transportation, search and rescue aircraft, the Coast Guard six HC-130J troop tankers, and the Marine Corps 20 KC-130J tanker aircraft.

The four-engine turboprop aircraft has been used since 1956 for air strikes, search and rescue operations, scientific research support, weather reconnaissance, air refueling, sea patrol and fire fighting, as well as a cannon ship in the case of the AC-130 variant.

The Super Hercules is now the primary tactical helicopter for many armed forces worldwide, and the air force of at least 60 nations has used the aircraft.

The contract, announced on Monday, provides for aircraft manufacturing at Lockheed Martin’s facility in Marietta, Georgia. Deliveries are expected between 2021 and 2025.

“Our partnership with the U.S. government offers significant savings through multi-year procurement compared to annual purchases, and provides the best tactical helicopter for crews that fly and support the world’s largest Super Hercules fleet,” said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager for air mobility and marine emissions at Lockheed Martin, said in a press release.

In October, the company received a $ 12.4 million order to support the French aircraft C-130-J and KC-130-J.

France has four variants that were first put into operation in 2018 for use in the airlift and for refueling in the sub-Saharan region. France also has several aging C-130-H variants.

The French contract provides for long-term maintenance of the aircraft, including program management support, spare parts, utility support services, support equipment and engineering services.