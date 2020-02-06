Lockheed, Fincantieri, delivers the USS St. Louis LCS to the U.S. Navy

February 6 (UPI) – Lockheed Martin announced Thursday that it, together with Fincantieri Marinette Marine, has delivered the future USS St. Louis, LCS 19, to the Navy.

St. Louis is the 10th Freedom-class ship and the 19th coastal battleship out of 34, which was designed by the Navy. Independence class LCS ships are also underway.

“With the delivery of LCS 19, the US Navy has 10 Freedom variant littoral combat ships in its fleet. LCS 7 has been deployed recently, and it is gratifying to know that our team has delivered a ship that is ready for today’s battle is relevant and needed nearby The World, “said Joe DePietro, vice president and general manager for small combatants and ship systems at Lockheed Martin, in a press release.

The ship’s features include a steel hull, solid-state radar, and self-defense capabilities that can be customized for longbow hellfire missiles, 30mm cannons, and manned and unmanned vehicles on board.

Standard equipment includes rolling airframe missiles and a Mark 110 cannon that can fire 220 rounds per minute.

The ship was built at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine Corporation shipyard in Marinette, Wisconsin and completed acceptance tests on Lake Michigan in December.

“Our team has been encouraged by the positive feedback regarding LCS 7 in the deployment and we are constantly working to incorporate the fleet into the functions of the LCS hulls,” said De Pietro.