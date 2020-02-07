Lockheed Martin delivers second KC-130J tanker to France

February 7 (UPI) – Lockheed Martin delivered the second of two KC-130J Super Hercules air tanks to representatives of the French Armée de l’Air this week.

According to Lockheed, France has received a total of four Super Hercules aircraft as part of the Pentagon’s military overseas sales program.

In addition to the two KC-130J tankers, the country also bought two C-130J-30 fighters as part of the sale. These were delivered in 2017 and 2018 and commissioned in 2018 for air transport and refueling activities in the sub-Saharan region.

Lockheed delivered the first KC-130J, which it sold as part of the deal in September 2019.

All four Super Hercules aircraft are operated in collaboration with France’s existing C-130H fleet.

“French C-130 crews have long demonstrated the Hercules aircraft’s unmatched and proven performance in supporting critical missions,” said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of air mobility and maritime missions at Lockheed Martin. “This additional KC-130J extends the already robust airlift and tank resources of the Armée de l’Air to serve not only as a national asset, but also as a global resource.”

The C-130J Super Hercules series describes a four-engine turboprop military transport aircraft that is used for a variety of applications, including troop and cargo transportation and medical evacuation. It is also used for air strikes, search and rescue, weather reconnaissance, sea patrol and air fire brigade.

The KC-130J variant can refuel both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft and perform rapid ground refueling.

Seventeen nations – including Australia, Canada, Israel, Iraq and South Korea – have Super Hercules variants in their fleet.

Three U.S. firefighters who were killed in an Australian forest fire accident in January flew a C-130 air tanker. The cause of the accident has not yet been clarified.

In 2018, Germany announced the acquisition of a C-130J-30 / KC-130J fleet to be operated in partnership with France – the first such relationship in the history of the C-130J, according to Lockheed.

In October, Lockheed received a $ 12.4 million order to support the French Super Hercules aircraft.