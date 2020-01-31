Lockheed Martin receives $ 2.3 billion for helicopter parts maintenance

January 31 (UPI) – Lockheed Martin has received a $ 2.3 billion part maintenance contract for the U.S. Navy MH-60R and MH-60S helicopters, the Department of Defense said.

The MH-60R – also called “Romeo” aircraft – has been in use since 2006. The helicopters are owned by Lockheed and Sikorsky Aircraft Corp. built together.

According to Lockheed, MH-60R replaces the SH-60B Bravo and SH-60F Foxtrot and is equipped for both combat and high-risk rescue. It can fly at speeds of up to 180 knots while carrying additional fuel tanks or torpedoes and hellfire missiles.

The MH-60S, also known as Knighthawk, replaced the Sea Knight helicopter CH-46 in 2001 and is used to detect and destroy naval mines from the air.

Both models have a digital cockpit with four flat screens, on which the crew can call up extended monitoring and weather information.

The contract funds approximately 1,049 weapon-replaceable assemblies and factory-replaceable assemblies for both helicopter models.

Forty-eight percent of the work on the order will be carried out at various locations by contract suppliers in the United States, with 38 percent of the work being carried out in Stratford, Connecticut, and Owego, New York, United States.

Work should be completed by January 2025, but the contract includes an option that extends the work until January 2027.