Lockheed placed an order for $ 437.7 million for Product 43 F-35

February 10 (UPI) – Lockheed Martin received a $ 347.7 million contract change to support on-time production of 43 F-35 fighter jets for customers outside the United States, the Department of Defense said.

The contract includes lead materials, parts, components, and support required for the timely production and delivery of 43 Class 15 F-35 aircraft to non-US Department of Defense buyers and foreign military customers, a Friday press release said ,

The F-35 is considered the most advanced stealth fighter aircraft in the world, currently in service in 12 countries or commissioned by 12 countries. However, problems with the supply chain, as well as errors and upgrades in postprocessing, have limited their use and value.

A Pentagon review released in August 2019 found that the cost of the U.S. aircraft program increased by $ 25 billion in 2018 and was the “main driver” of a 4 percent increase in total military spending.

In addition, the United States removed Turkey from its F-35 fighter aircraft program in July after it adopted a Russian missile defense system. According to Lockheed Martin, eight Turkish companies manufactured parts for the fuselage, landing gear and cockpit of the aircraft. A total of 14 nations participate in the F-35 program.

In January, the Department of Defense agency’s operational tests and evaluations listed 873 unexplained defects in the F-35.

In a report to the US Congress, he noted that 13 of these deficiencies were classified as Category 1, which “could result in death or serious injury, loss or significant damage to a weapon system, and critical operational readiness or leads to a production shutdown. ”

The U.S. military is targeting 80 percent operational capability, indicating that 80 percent of all U.S. F-35s are ready to go. The operating units were consistently below 75 percent due to maintenance problems.

