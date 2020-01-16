Lockheed received $ 19.3 million for Virginia-class submarine block V hulls

January 16 (UPI) – Lockheed Martin was awarded a $ 19.3 million contract amendment to procure masts for Virginia-class submarine hulls for the U.S. Navy, according to the Pentagon.

The U.S. Department of Defense released a press release on Wednesday announcing the purchase of eight modular multi-function masts for Block V hulls for the Virginia-class submarine.

The Block V hull can be expanded depending on the requirements of the attack capabilities of the ships. Virginia-class submarines typically carry eight masts, including a high data rate snorkel and satellite communications mast, and a radar mast.

The order was placed in July 2019 under a previous contract to finance the production of modular multifunction masts for Virginia-class ships.

In December, General Dynamics received a $ 22.2 billion contract to build nine Virginia-class submarines for the Navy, and Lockheed received a $ 23.4 million contract to purchase hardware for it two block V hulls for the ships.

To date, the Navy has 18 Virginia-class ships. They were built to provide anti-submarine, surface navigation, strike war and special operations support and to collect information.