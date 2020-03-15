Lockie Ferguson, from New Zealand, says she had a “mild cold”; after coronavirus test comes out Cricket News – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTML592d63af5700e65f5fdff23530d9185511%

Lockie Ferguson has returned to New Zealand after being removed from the coronavirus

New Zealand seafarer Lockie Ferguson says he suffered “very slight cold” after being forced to isolate himself on a postponed Black Caps tour of Australia amid fears of coronavirus.

Ferguson reported a sore throat on Friday and was sent for COVID-19 testing and quarantined in his Sydney hotel room before everything was cleared.

Speaking about his return to New Zealand after the ODI series against Australia was suspended, Ferguson said: “I received some text messages on Saturday but was quick to announce that it was only a few cold symptoms.”

“Maybe it was a bit stretchy as I was. I just had very mild very mild symptoms and had a day alone in the hotel room.

Ferguson picked up two wins in New Zealand’s loss to Australia at SCG

“The procedures were as they were and followed by Tommy (New Zealand physician Tommy Simsek) and support staff. It was completely understandable.”

“From my perspective, I thought they were normal symptoms of a little cold. Every once in a while I get sick of playing cricket and traveling a little, so it’s not very unusual for me.”

“But Tommy and the doctors followed the procedure as needed. It’s been 24 hours in isolation, but it’s fine and I actually felt good the next day after I woke up. It was good.”

Ferguson had racked up two wins in the first ODI in Sydney, which was played behind closed doors, but New Zealand fell to a 71-race defeat after rolling 187 in response to Australia’s 258-7.

“It was strange to play the game under the circumstances and with an empty crowd,” Ferguson added. “It was a weird experience. At the same time, we were a little disappointed with the way the game ended.”

“We certainly want to play cricket, but under these circumstances we are following the guidance of people of much higher power. I am taking it easy, but I hope to play cricket soon.”

New Zealand’s three-match T20I series at home in Australia scheduled for later this month has also been postponed.