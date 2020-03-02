lodz-defender-maciej-dabrowski-knees-himself-in-the-face-and-appears-to-split-his-nose-in-ekstraklasa-recreation-towards-arka-gdynia

As significantly as uncomfortable accidents go, LKS Lodz defender Maciej Dąbrowski showing up to split his nose by kneeing himself in the confront is correct up there.

In point, it is probably on a par with Darius Vassell applying a Black and Decker drill to take away a blister from his toenail and Kirk Broadfoot scalding himself while boiling an egg.

Twitter Maciej Dąbrowski attempted to make get hold of with the ball, but smashed his nose with his knee rather and then hit an opposition player as he hit the deck

In Poland on the weekend, team considered Dąbrowski’s personal injury critically adequate to substitute him throughout the sport against Arka Gdynia.

Dąbrowski, who also strike Adam Deja as he fell to the ground, has only been with the club since December 2019 and it is unclear how prolonged he will be missing for.

Lodz ended up rescuing a point in the match when Ricardo Guimarães scored in personal injury time to make it one-one.

But irrespective of the chaos of the country’s prime division, there was a moment of magic in the 3rd division from GKS Katowice.

The inventive corner, which arrived proper off the teaching floor, led to a properly labored target from Adrian Blad.

“It certainly offers us a lot of gratification,” manager Rafal Gorak said.

“We usually consider and commit time to someway shock our rivals.”