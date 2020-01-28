Loeffler’s Trumpian trick is clear, given his most recent challenger

Representative Doug Collins (R-GA), one of President Donald Trump’s most loyal and virulent allies, will announce a challenge to appointed Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in the coming days.

According to Politico, the two would be competing to finish the term of Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA) after retiring for health reasons last year. There will be an all-party election in November, with the top two candidates going to a second round in January if no one reaches more than 50%.

Collins raised his profile as a senior member of the House Judiciary Committee, where he loudly and often armed with talking points on conspiracy theory, defended the president thoroughly.

His impending challenge could explain Loeffler’s attack on Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) on Monday for “appeasing” the Democrats by calling witnesses who will “slander” the name of Trump.

After 2 weeks, it’s clear that the Democrats have no grounds for impeachment. Unfortunately, my colleague @SenatorRomney wants to appease the left by calling witnesses who will slander the @realDonaldTrump during their 15 minutes of glory. The circus is over. It is time to move on! #gapol

– Senator Kelly Loeffler (@SenatorLoeffler) January 27, 2020

When Governor Brian Kemp (R) chose someone to occupy the seat of Isakson, Collins submitted his name for consideration. He was even Trump’s favorite choice, because the President liked the idea of ​​having a strong supporter in the Senate. However, Kemp resisted the White House and went with Loeffler, less of a brandon but more likely to seduce suburban women than the party was hemorrhaging.

Since then, Loeffler has tried to prove his Trumpian powers by opposing impeachment and by signing various anti-abortion bills. Now she has even more reason to step up her presidential devotion: Collins, by Politico, has already reached out to the White House to take Trump’s temperature on a possible run.

Since he’s still at full speed on the ad, we can assume that this conversation did not go particularly well with regard to Loeffler.