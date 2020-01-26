Lofgren: Dems abandoned at Stonewalling

Although she told senators this week not to go to the President’s stone wall, Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) hesitantly admitted that House Democrats went to Trump’s stone wall during an interview on CNN Sunday morning.

When CNN’s Jake Tapper asked what the House deputy director would say to “those who say” this is exactly what House Democrats have done by not going to court to try to force subpoena to appear and the force witnesses, “replied Lofgren. you know.”

Tapper then pointed out to Lofgren that the Democrats in the House did not prosecute him in court, and that they “eventually withdrew the cases and went to the Senate”.

“In the end, we realized that we had the evidence that we were going to get, and that was enough to prove our case,” said Lofgren.

When Tapper asked if that basically meant “you submit to the president’s wall, in that sense,” Lofgren replied, “I guess in that sense, we did.”

“If we had waited three or four years, the elections would be over,” said Lofgren. “The question would be almost moot.”

Lofgren added that if Trump “commits a serious crime and misdemeanor now and continues to do so, we must act” before mentioning that when it comes to the White House counsel, Don McGahn, who was subpoenaed in April, “We probably won’t get an answer on this until next year. “

Watch Lofgren’s remarks below:

Representative Lofgren Says House Dems Went To Trump’s Stone Wall By Not Continuing Summons To Court pic.twitter.com/nlxkqCZQAj

– TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) January 26, 2020