[logan-lerman-on-hunters,-pacino,-and-his-excellent-moviegoing-working-experience]

Logan Lerman is a serious Al Pacino dork. The young guide of Amazon’s new Hunters series has extended been a enthusiast of his new co-star, diving deep into his canon of vintage movies, from Serpico to The Godfather to Pet Working day Afternoon. He’s also a movie dude in standard, anything we talked about with him when we sat down for the online video job interview previously mentioned. In it, we talk Hunters, regardless of whether you have to be evil to battle evil, and his great moviegoing experience, together with his belief on dine in movie theaters.

Hunters hits Amazon Prime Online video Friday, February 21.