[logan-paul-reveals-the-pics-with-tana-mongeau-was-all-a-prank-in-new-vlog]

Logan Paul and Tana Mongeau just trolled the internet this week!

Before this 7 days, new photos showed the two obtaining cozy and on the lookout tremendous flirty. Tana even fueled the flame with a TikTok of her and Logan from that day.

Now, Logan shared a new vlog detailing that the full problem was fully established up for a person big prank!

“I’m heading to be hugging you, and I’m likely to be wanting to throw up in my mouth,” Logan states in the video.

“I WILL be throwing up in my mouth,” Tana promptly extra back again.

The two also dished that their “date” was tremendous uncomfortable and unpleasant.

Examine out the video, and see how Jake Paul reacted as properly!

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="280" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/yWUh2diPmo8" width="500"></noscript>