Logan Williams Of ‘The FIash’ Has Died At The Age Of 16

Logan Williams, a youthful actor who appeared on Tv set shows like The Flash and Supernatural, handed away quickly this 7 days, at the age of 16.

His mom Marlyse Williams verified the news to British Colombia-centered outlet Tri-Town Information, stating that she is “absolutely devastated” by her son’s loss of life.

Tragically, social distancing procedures arising from the coronavirus pandemic signify that the spouse and children is not in a position to grieve the young actor’s reduction alongside one another.

“I am not capable to hug my parents who misplaced their only grandchild,” his mother advised the outlet.

The Flash star Grant Gustin took to Instagram to share a tribute to the actor, who played the younger variation of his character Barry Allen. He stated:

“Just hearing the devastating news that Logan Williams has handed away all of a sudden. I was so amazed by not only Logan’s talent but his professionalism on established. My feelings and prayers will be with him and his spouse and children in the course of what is I’m absolutely sure an unimaginably difficult time for them. Be sure to keep Logan and his household in your ideas and prayers all through what has been a bizarre and trying time for us all. Sending like to absolutely everyone.”

Logan Williams also appeared on the Hallmark series When Phone calls The Coronary heart, and actress Erin Krakow compensated tribute to the “beautiful, warm, foolish and gifted young person.”

Logan was a gorgeous, heat, foolish, and talented young man. He could normally make us giggle. He was just shy of 17 and experienced what I’m absolutely sure would have been a extremely shiny future ahead of him. pic.twitter.com/FDaYjdPW6H

— Erin Krakow (@erinkrakow) April 3, 2020

His cause of dying has not been disclosed. R.I.P.