Logistics Send Amazon back in the $ 1T range

Amazon’s investments in logistics have paid off. According to a Reuters report, the company is back at $ 1 trillion after the company’s results exceeded industry expectations.

The company’s one-day shipping offer has also led to an increase in Prime membership. Of the 51 brokers traded according to Amazon’s results, around half have raised their annual price targets. At the beginning of Friday (January 31), the company’s shares rose 9 percent to $ 2,036.

Benchmark analysts wrote in a note entitled “Not quite a subtle memory, Amazon is still king” that Amazon still has a “size and capacity advantage”. The company increased its price target by $ 150 to $ 2,400.

Amazon has made great efforts not only in the mail order business, but also in web services – AWS grew by 34 percent. Prime membership also increased by 32 percent.

“Amazon is not quite done with the transformation of retail through the use of longstanding, deep fulfillment trenches,” said Michael Graham, Canaccord Genuity Analyst.

JPMorgan is also very pro-Amazon. Analyst Doug Anmuth raised his target price from $ 2,200 to $ 2,525.

“Overall, Amazon’s ability to accelerate revenue growth on such a large scale is, in our view, evidence that Amazon’s (one-day) investment is paying off,” said Anmuth. “We are increasingly optimistic that Amazon will continue to be successful in both profit and profit zones over the course of 2020.”

Amazon is regularly in the $ 1 trillion zone and shares this award with companies such as Microsoft, Apple and Google’s parent company Alphabet. Many analysts expect Visa and Mastercard to be the next companies to join this club.

Amazon has been actively working to make its deliveries better and faster. The company collaborates with United Parcel Service (UPS) on its initiatives, and UPS generates approximately one-tenth of its revenue from Amazon. A prominent analyst said the company’s logistics arm could overtake UPS in half a decade.

