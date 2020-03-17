Lok Sabha passes Plane (Modification) Monthly bill to give statutory standing to DGCA

A look at of a Rajya Sabha in the course of the Funds Session of Parliament, in New Delhi Tuesday. | ANI

New Delhi: A monthly bill that seeks to convert Directorate Normal of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and two other existing bodies beneath the Civil Aviation Ministry into statutory bodies was passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The Aircraft (Amendment) Invoice, 2020 was handed by a voice vote after a reply by Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The invoice seeks to amend Aircraft Act, 1934. The audit done by the Intercontinental Civil Aviation Organisation in 2012 and 2015 indicated a want to amend the Act to give proper recognition to the regulators, to enhance the utmost quantum of fines and to empower the departmental officers to impose economical penalties for violations of the legal provisions.

The invoice adds air navigation companies to the listing for which the central govt can make regulations.

Aside from DGCA, two other bodies to get statutory standing will be the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and the Aircraft Accidents Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

