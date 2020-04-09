London Ambulance Company contractor arrested in Edmonton for ‘theft of deal with masks’

Police have arrested a gentleman who is believed to have stolen a huge amount of confront masks and other products from North London ambulance internet sites, ahead of trying to sell them on the web.

Officers have been explained to by team about the missing confront masks and other stock from the storage amenities, and the guy is believed to have attained access to the products as he was a contractor doing work with London Ambulance Provider.

The male, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Windmill Road, Edmonton, at 12.08pm on Wednesday, April 8. He was taken into police custody and bailed pending additional enquiries to a day in late April.

Officers were being in a position to get better a amount of merchandise for the duration of their searches and these have been returned to LAS.

Detective Inspector Jason Colby, main the investigation said: “I am saddened that any one would consider edge of the NHS for their financial gain at such a essential time.

“These masks are a critical piece of PPE for crisis service staff and are used to retain both equally on their own and individuals safe.

“We will keep on to crack down on anyone trying to take benefit of our crisis companies for particular obtain, particularly at these types of an unprecedented time.

“We are grateful to these who are aiding our investigation.”

