[london-central-mosque-stabbing-dwell:-knifeman-detained-by-law-enforcement-after-knife-attack]

There are reports of a stabbing at a mosque around Regents Park.

In accordance to witnesses on social media a gentleman ran into the London Central Mosque and stabbed a particular person in the neck.

From pics shared on Twitter it appears that a guy has been arrested by law enforcement.

The incident is considered to have occurred shortly following 3pm this afternoon (February 20).

The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were being termed to the Mosque in Park Highway where law enforcement and London Ambulance Provider paramedics discovered a man with stab accidents.

“[The victim] was dealt with by paramedics prior to getting taken to clinic. We await an update on his issue. A gentleman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of tried murder. A crime scene has been place in position.”

